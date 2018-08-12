Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Petrel Energy Ltd    PRL   AU000000PRL2

PETREL ENERGY LTD (PRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petrel Energy : SPP and Placement completed with $1,061,000 raised

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 08:10pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

13 August 2018

Share Purchase Plan and Placement Completed with $1,061,000 raised

Petrel Energy Ltd (ASX: PRL) is pleased to announce that its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP")

and Placement announced on 4 July 2018 have now been finalised raising a total of $1,061,000 at a price of 0.21 cents per share.

The SPP which closed on 7 August 2018 raised a total of $326,000 and the Placement raised a total of $735,000 after its second tranche was approved by shareholders at the 8 August 2018 Extraordinary General Meeting.

Proceeds from the Placement and SPP will primarily be used as working capital to give PRL the scope and capacity to restructure both the company and its portfolio to give shareholders better access to a more diversified range of assets at varying stages of development. While this will entail refocusing on its near fully funded Spanish asset and finalising permitting on its North Perth Basin option, efforts will also go into progressing other strategic asset and corporate opportunities.

Managing Director, Mr David Casey, said "we are once again very pleased with the level of support we have received from the SPP and Placement. Whilst we believe this raise is a significant discount to the true value of our assets, and in particular Spain, where a very well regarded European explorer has commenced an ~A$6m programme with field operations to commence next month following an exceptionally late local harvest, for a 49.9% interest in the asset."

Mr David Casey, also said "with no ongoing funding requirements in Uruguay after the transfer of control to our existing partner, and with costs reduced wherever possible across our other projects, including executive/management remuneration, we are comfortable that even this modest raise will afford us the time and opportunity to complete one or more of a number of projects and/or corporate initiatives that we are currently pursuing. At this stage executive/management salaries have been halved for the current quarter with no guarantee of salaries beyond this, which will be subject to the relative progress or otherwise of the opportunities we are currently reviewing."

For further information contact: David Casey - Managing Director Phone +61 2 9254 9000

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETREL ENERGY LTD
08:10pPETREL ENERGY : SPP and Placement completed with $1,061,000 raised
PU
08/07PETREL ENERGY : EGM Results of Meeting
PU
07/18PETREL ENERGY : Update on Tesorillo Project, Spain
AQ
07/15PETREL ENERGY : Update on Tesorillo Project, Spain
PU
07/09PETREL ENERGY : Notice Under Section 708A (5)(e) of The Corporations Act 2001
AQ
07/03PETREL ENERGY : Magnetotelluric survey to commence at Tesorillo Project
PU
07/03PETREL ENERGY : Placement and Share Purchase Plan
PU
07/01PETREL ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
06/13PETREL ENERGY : Acquisition of Remaining Equity in Spanish Asset Completed
AQ
06/06PETREL ENERGY : Acquisition of Remaining Equity in Spanish Asset Completed
PU
More news
Chart PETREL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Petrel Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETREL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Casey Managing Director & Director
Alexander M. Sundich Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Bruce Kirkham Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Russell Porter Non-Executive Director
Andrew Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETREL ENERGY LTD-81.82%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.06%83 380
CNOOC LTD13.73%73 440
EOG RESOURCES13.77%70 842
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.61%59 569
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP22.15%46 441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.