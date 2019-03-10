Log in
Petrel Energy : Warrego shareholders approve the proposed RTO

03/10/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

11 March 2019

Warrego shareholders approve the proposed RTO and

Greg Columbus to remain as Chairman post RTO

Petrel Energy Limited (ASX: PRL) ("Petrel") is pleased to announce that Warrego Energy Limited ("Warrego") shareholders have unanimously approved the proposed reverse takeover ("RTO") with Petrel and that Warrego has completed its due diligence of Petrel. Accordingly, the only material conditions precedent to completion of the RTO are the passing of the Extraordinary General Meeting resolutions on 15 March 2019.

Petrel is also pleased to announce that the Board of Warrego has asked Greg Columbus to remain as Chairman of the Company on completion of the proposed RTO.

Commenting on the upcoming RTO, Petrel's Managing Director, Mr David Casey, said: "We are very pleased with the support provided by Warrego shareholders in what can only be seen as a vote of confidence in the new combined Warrego board and management team and the drilling of West Erregulla-2. Drill site preparations at West Erregulla-2 are currently underway for what is potentially the most significant well drilled onshore Australia this year and a near identical analogue to AWE's Waitsia Field."

Dennis Donald, Warrego's Managing Director said: "The combined Warrego entity benefits from a material portfolio of international, excellent, scale projects with funding in place from the recently completed Warrego Convertible Note issue which raised $5m. With Strike funding the first A$11,000,000 of expenditure on West Erregulla-2, which will commence in about 10 weeks' time, we highly commend the RTO to Petrel shareholders on 15 March 2019."

For further information contact:

David Casey - Petrel Managing Director Phone +61 2 9254 9000

Dennis Donald - Warrego Managing Director Phone+44 (1224) 974980

Petrel Energy Limited | Level 6, 10 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000 | T: +612 9254-9000

E:office@petrelenergy.com| www.petrelenergy.com | ABN 82 125 394 667

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 23:44:07 UTC
