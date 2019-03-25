Log in
PETREL ENERGY LTD

(PRL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/18
0.005 AUD   -95.00%
01:50aPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
03/19PETREL ENERGY LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
Petrel Energy : Appendix 3B

03/25/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 82 125 394 667

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yesa) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes.

b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127.

c) Delayed consideration payable to Co-Founders for their Warrego Energy (UK) Limited shares.

a) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 9, approved on 15 March 2019.

b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127 per ASX Release on 12 March 2019

c) Delayed Reverse Takeover consideration shares payable to Warrego Energy (UK) Limited Co-Founders, so as not to exceed 19.99% of issued shares, in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 2, approved on 15 March 2019.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    NoN/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

7

Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

25 March 2019

8

Number and +class of

all

+securities quoted on

ASX

(including the securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

506,702,608

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (listed)

Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

750,000

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (unlisted), issued under Employee Incentive Plan

Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on +security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:49:10 UTC
