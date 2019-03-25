Petrel Energy : Appendix 3B 0 03/25/2019 | 01:50am EDT Send by mail :

Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12 Name of entity PETREL ENERGY LIMITED ABN 82 125 394 667 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/08/2012 Appendix 3B Page 1 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Yesa) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes. b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127. c) Delayed consideration payable to Co-Founders for their Warrego Energy (UK) Limited shares. a) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 9, approved on 15 March 2019. b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127 per ASX Release on 12 March 2019 c) Delayed Reverse Takeover consideration shares payable to Warrego Energy (UK) Limited Co-Founders, so as not to exceed 19.99% of issued shares, in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 2, approved on 15 March 2019. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements N/A 7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates 25 March 2019 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 506,702,608 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (listed) Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 750,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (unlisted), issued under Employee Incentive Plan Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue 11 Is security required? holderapproval

25 If the issue is contingent on +security holders' approval, the date of the meeting + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/08/2012 Appendix 3B Page 5 Attachments Original document

