Petrel Energy : Appendix 3B

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
PETREL ENERGY LIMITED
ABN 82 125 394 667
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yesa) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes.
b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127.
c) Delayed consideration payable to Co-Founders for their Warrego Energy (UK) Limited shares.
a) Shares issued for the conversion of 5,237,675 Warrego Convertible Notes in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 9, approved on 15 March 2019.
b) Consideration for all the shares of Palatine Energy Pty Limited holder of EPA-0127 per ASX Release on 12 March 2019
c) Delayed Reverse Takeover consideration shares payable to Warrego Energy (UK) Limited Co-Founders, so as not to exceed 19.99% of issued shares, in accordance with Extraordinary General Meeting Resolution 2, approved on 15 March 2019.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
NoN/A
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
N/A
-
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
25 March 2019
506,702,608
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (listed)
Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019
750,000
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (unlisted), issued under Employee Incentive Plan
Note: 20 into 1 share consolidation undertaken on 19 March 2019
