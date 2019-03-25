Petrel Energy : Appendix 3Zs for RTO

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 82 125 394 667

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Alexander Sundich Date of last notice 15 August 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 21 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Trust Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Super Fund Number & class of securities 43,873,917 Ordinary Shares 49,238,095 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nil Nature of interest Nil Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Nil No. and class of securities to which interest relates Nil

Name of entity

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 82 125 394 667

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director David Casey Date of last notice 15 August 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 21 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

David Casey 104,539,581 Ordinary Shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd Hayrow Pty Ltd (David Casey Superfund) D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd (Employee Incentive Plan) Number & class of securities 23,931,204 Ordinary Shares 21,060,190 Ordinary Shares 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nil Nature of interest Nil Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Nil No. and class of securities to which interest relates Nil

