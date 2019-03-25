Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Petrel Energy Ltd    PRL   AU0000041394

PETREL ENERGY LTD

(PRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/18
0.005 AUD   -95.00%
07:20pPETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Duncan McNiven
PU
07:10pPETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Dennis Donald
PU
06:46pPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrel Energy : Appendix 3Zs for RTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 82 125 394 667

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Alexander Sundich

Date of last notice

15 August 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

21 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Trust

Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Super Fund

Number & class of securities

43,873,917 Ordinary Shares 49,238,095 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

PETREL ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 82 125 394 667

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

David Casey

Date of last notice

15 August 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

21 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

David Casey 104,539,581 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd

Hayrow Pty Ltd (David Casey Superfund)

D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd (Employee Incentive Plan)

Number & class of securities

23,931,204 Ordinary Shares 21,060,190 Ordinary Shares 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 22:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETREL ENERGY LTD
07:20pPETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Duncan McNiven
PU
07:10pPETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Dennis Donald
PU
06:46pPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO
PU
11:21aPETREL ENERGY LIMITED : - New Board, Executive Appointments and Name Change
AQ
01:50aPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
03/19PETREL ENERGY LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
Chart PETREL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Petrel Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Casey Managing Director & Director
Gregory Thomas Columbus Chairman
Ian Bruce Kirkham Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander M. Sundich Non-Executive Director
David Kenneth Hobday Head-Regional Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETREL ENERGY LTD150.00%0
CNOOC LTD11.02%79 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.97%74 950
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.42%54 339
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.29%48 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.39%33 175
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.