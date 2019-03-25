Petrel Energy : Appendix 3Zs for RTO

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
PETREL ENERGY LIMITED
ABN 82 125 394 667
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Alexander Sundich
|
Date of last notice
|
15 August 2018
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
21 March 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Trust
Pine Street Pty Ltd ATF Pine Street Super Fund
|
Number & class of securities
43,873,917 Ordinary Shares 49,238,095 Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Nil
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Nil
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
PETREL ENERGY LIMITED
ABN 82 125 394 667
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
David Casey
|
Date of last notice
|
15 August 2018
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
21 March 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
David Casey 104,539,581 Ordinary Shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd
Hayrow Pty Ltd (David Casey Superfund)
D.A. Casey & Assoc Pty Ltd (Employee Incentive Plan)
|
Number & class of securities
23,931,204 Ordinary Shares 21,060,190 Ordinary Shares 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Nil
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Nil
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002