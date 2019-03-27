Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Petrel Energy Ltd    PRL   AU0000041394

PETREL ENERGY LTD

(PRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/18
0.005 AUD   -95.00%
01:30aPETREL ENERGY : Change of interests of substantial holder - Greg Columbus
PU
03/26PETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO -Amended
PU
03/25PETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Duncan McNiven
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrel Energy : Change of interests of substantial holder - Greg Columbus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:30am EDT

604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Warrego Energy Limited (Petrel Energy Limited)

ACN/ARSN

82 125 394 667

1.Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Gregory Thomas Columbus

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

25 March 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

15 Aug 2018

The previous notice was dated

15 Aug 2018

2.Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

Pre Consol 223,928,443 /

9.27%

29,973,898

5.91%

Post Consol 11,196,422

3.Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Consider

Class and

Person whose

ation

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in

change

change (6)

securities

affected

changed

relation

affected

to change

-7,500,000

-7,500,000

20-Aug-18

Discovery Investments Pty Ltd

On market sale

$15,000

Post consol equiv.

Post consol equiv. -

-375,000

375,000

Conversion of

25-Mar-19

Discovery Investments Pty Ltd

Warrego Conv. Notes in

GBP 600,000

Post consol

Post consol

accordance with EGM

19,152,474

19,152,474

Resolution 10, approved

on 15 March 2019.

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

relevant

holder of

to be registered

number of

Person's votes

interest

interest

securities

as holder (8)

securities

(6)

Mr Gregory Thomas

Mr Gregory Thomas

Mr Gregory Thomas

Held directly

33,334

33,334

Columbus

Columbus

Columbus

Discovery Investments

Discovery Investments Pty

Discovery Investments

Held directly

27,034,696

27,034,696

Pty Ltd

Ltd

Pty Ltd

Discovery Investments

Discovery Investments Pty

Discovery Investments

Held directly

2,364,964

2,364,964

Pty Ltd

Ltd

Pty Ltd

Super Fund A/C>

Fund A/C>

Super Fund A/C>

Discovery Investments

Discovery Investments Pty

Discovery Investments

Held directly

540,904

540,904

Pty Ltd

Ltd

Pty Ltd

Family A/C>

A/C>

Family A/C>

5.Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6.Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Gregory Thomas Columbus

PO Box 296 Burnside SA 5066

Discovery Investments Pty Ltd

PO Box 296 Burnside SA 5066

Signature

print name

Gregory Thomas Columbus

capacity

sign here

Gregory Thomas Columbus

date

27 March 2019

DIRECTIONS

(1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)Include details of:

(a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

(9)Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETREL ENERGY LTD
01:30aPETREL ENERGY : Change of interests of substantial holder - Greg Columbus
PU
03/26PETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO -Amended
PU
03/25PETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Duncan McNiven
PU
03/25PETREL ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder - Dennis Donald
PU
03/25PETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO
PU
03/25PETREL ENERGY LIMITED : - New Board, Executive Appointments and Name Change
AQ
03/25PETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
03/19PETREL ENERGY LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
Chart PETREL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Petrel Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Casey Managing Director & Director
Gregory Thomas Columbus Chairman
Ian Bruce Kirkham Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander M. Sundich Non-Executive Director
David Kenneth Hobday Head-Regional Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETREL ENERGY LTD150.00%0
CNOOC LTD13.65%77 040
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.96%76 084
EOG RESOURCES INC.8.67%53 817
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.11%48 818
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.99%32 507
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.