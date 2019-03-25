Petrel Energy : Notice of initial substantial holder - Dennis Donald 0 03/25/2019 | 07:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Warrego Energy Limited (Formerly Petrel Energy Limited) ACN/ARSN 82 125 394 667 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Dennis Donald ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 22 March 2019 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) ORD 507,452,608 101,442,879 19.99% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Dennis Donald Direct Interest ORD 100,260,616 Margaret Donald Direct Interest ORD 1,182,263 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Dennis Donald Dennis Donald Dennis Donald ORD 100,260,616 Margaret Donald Margaret Donald Margaret Donald ORD 1,182,263 * Dennis Donald and his associates are entitled to receive 145,176,736 consideration shares under the Share Purchase Agreement signed on 21 December 2019 and approved at the EGM on 15 March 2019. These shares will be issued in tranches to ensure that voting power does not exceed 20% of shares on issue at any one time. 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Dennis Donald 22 & 25 March 2019 1,050,000 Warrego Shares see EGM 15 March 2019 ORD 100,260,616 Margaret Donald 22 March 2019 8,621 Warrego Shares see EGM 15 March 2019 ORD 1,182,263 6. AssociatesThe reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Margaret Donald Margaret Donald is the wife of Dennis Donald 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Dennis Donald 39 Springfield Road, Aberdeen, AB15 7RJ Margaret Donald 39 Springfield Road, Aberdeen, AB15 7RJ Signature print name Dennis Donald capacity Director sign here Dennis Donald date 25 March 2019 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

(6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(7) Include details of: (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'" (9)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Attachments Original document

