Petrel Energy : Notice of initial substantial holder - Dennis Donald

03/25/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Warrego Energy Limited (Formerly Petrel Energy Limited)

ACN/ARSN

82 125 394 667

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Dennis Donald

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

22 March 2019

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

ORD

507,452,608

101,442,879

19.99%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Dennis Donald

Direct Interest

ORD 100,260,616

Margaret Donald

Direct Interest

ORD 1,182,263

4.

Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Dennis Donald

Dennis Donald

Dennis Donald

ORD 100,260,616

Margaret Donald

Margaret Donald

Margaret Donald

ORD 1,182,263

* Dennis Donald and his associates are entitled to receive 145,176,736 consideration shares under the Share Purchase Agreement signed on 21 December 2019 and approved at the EGM on 15 March 2019. These shares will be issued in tranches to ensure that voting power does not exceed 20% of shares on issue at any one time.

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Dennis Donald

22 & 25 March 2019

1,050,000 Warrego Shares see

EGM 15 March 2019

ORD 100,260,616

Margaret Donald

22 March 2019

8,621 Warrego Shares see

EGM 15 March 2019

ORD 1,182,263

6.

AssociatesThe reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Margaret Donald

Margaret Donald is the wife of Dennis Donald

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Dennis Donald

39 Springfield Road, Aberdeen, AB15 7RJ

Margaret Donald

39 Springfield Road, Aberdeen, AB15 7RJ

Signature

print name

Dennis Donald

capacity

Director

sign here

Dennis Donald

date

25 March 2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"

(9)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 23:09:09 UTC
