Petrel Resources : Nominated Adviser Status

9 January 2019

Petrel Resources plc

('Petrel' or the 'Company')

Nominated Adviser Status

Petrel (AIM: PET) announces that the Directors are aware of the proposed merger of its current nominated adviser ('Nomad'), Northland Capital Partners ('Northland') with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP. The Directors have also been informed that Northland has voluntarily agreed to relinquish its NOMAD status and will be removed from the register of Nomads with effect from 7am (GMT) on 1 February 2019.

In accordance with AIM Rule 1, the Company is required to appoint a new Nomad by 1 February 2019, if not, the Exchange will suspend trading in the Company's AIM Securities. If the Company does not appoint a replacement Nomad by 4 March 2019, the admission of its AIM Securities will be cancelled.

The Company has commenced the process to appoint a new Nomad and will make a further announcement in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

