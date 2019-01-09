Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrel Resources PLC    PET   IE0001340177

PETREL RESOURCES PLC (PET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 11:35:19 am
1.625 GBp   -9.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrel Resources : Nominated Adviser Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:34pm EST

9 January 2019

Petrel Resources plc

('Petrel' or the 'Company')

Nominated Adviser Status

Petrel (AIM: PET) announces that the Directors are aware of the proposed merger of its current nominated adviser ('Nomad'), Northland Capital Partners ('Northland') with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP. The Directors have also been informed that Northland has voluntarily agreed to relinquish its NOMAD status and will be removed from the register of Nomads with effect from 7am (GMT) on 1 February 2019.

In accordance with AIM Rule 1, the Company is required to appoint a new Nomad by 1 February 2019, if not, the Exchange will suspend trading in the Company's AIM Securities. If the Company does not appoint a replacement Nomad by 4 March 2019, the admission of its AIM Securities will be cancelled.

The Company has commenced the process to appoint a new Nomad and will make a further announcement in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

ENDS

For further information please visit http://www.petrelresources.com/ or contact:

Enquiries:

Petrel Resources

John Teeling, Chairman

+353 (0) 1 833 2833

David Horgan, Director

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Northland Capital Partners Limited

David Hignell / Edward Hutton (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 3861 6625

Rob Rees

Public Relations

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3206

Simon Woods

+44 (0) 746 643 9633

Camilla Horsfall

+44 (0) 787 184 1793

Teneo PSG

Luke Hogg

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Alan Tyrrell

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Disclaimer

Petrel Resources plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 18:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETREL RESOURCES PLC
01:34pPETREL RESOURCES : Nominated Adviser Status
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Interim Results
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Tano 2A Block Update
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Share Buyback & Cancellation
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Result of AGM
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Ukraine warns Teeling oil company about Gazprom talks
AQ
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Posting of Annual Report
PU
2018PETREL RESOURCES : Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 Dec 17
PU
2017PETREL RESOURCES : Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 Dec 2016
PU
2016REPLACEMENT : Proposed Work Programme
PU
More news
Chart PETREL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Petrel Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David John Horgan Managing Director & Executive Director
John James Teeling Chairman
James Michael Finn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arman Kayablian Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETREL RESOURCES PLC35.85%5
TOURMALINE OIL CORP4.77%3 657
PAREX RESOURCES INC5.02%2 017
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP4.14%696
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC13.93%486
ATHABASCA OIL CORP2.02%390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.