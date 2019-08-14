Log in
PETRO MATAD LIMITED

(MATD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/14 04:57:56 am
7.2 GBp   +35.21%
04:52aPETRO MATAD : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04:12aPETRO MATAD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03:22aPETRO MATAD : Heron - 1 Well Update
PU
Petro Matad : Second Price Monitoring Extn

08/14/2019 | 04:52am EDT
RNS Number : 0118J
Petro Matad Limited
14 August 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APMSFISALFUSESA

Disclaimer

Petro Matad Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:51:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -5,00 M
Net income 2019 -5,00 M
Finance 2019 6,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,03x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 37,2 M
Chart PETRO MATAD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petro Matad Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO MATAD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Buck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enkhmaa Davaanyam Non-Executive Chairman
John Rene Henriksen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Paul Bushell Independent Non-Executive Director
Shinezaya Batbold Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO MATAD LIMITED134.07%35
TOURMALINE OIL CORP-18.14%2 790
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP0.23%710
SURGE ENERGY INC-21.77%270
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP-10.12%197
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-62.96%83
