Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petro Rio S.A.    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO S.A.

(PRIO3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/07
43.89 BRL   +4.05%
05:14pPETRO RIO S A : Dados operacionais de julho/2020
PU
05:14pPETRO RIO S A : July 2020 operational data
PU
08/06PETRO RIO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da CVMB3
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro Rio S A : JULY 2020 OPERATIONAL DATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

July 2020 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of July.

Daily Production (boepd)

Month

Polvo

Frade(1)

Manati (10%)(2)

Total

January

8,290

13,438

2,226

23,954

February

8,103

13,403

1,552

23,058

March

9,434

13,837

3

23,274

1Q20

8,620

13,563

1,254

23,437

April

10,629

13,833

3

24,464

May

9,949

13,294

413

23,657

June

7,759(3)

13,013

1,705

22,477

2Q20

9,446

13,380

707

23,533

July

8,920

12,835

1,455

23,211

Offtakes (bbl)

Month

Polvo

Frade

Total

January

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

March

470,181

982,159

1,452,340

1Q20

470,181

982,159

1,452,340

April

-

-

-

May

-

949,561

949,561

June

446,852

-

446,852

2Q20

446,852

949,561

1,396,413

July

497,664

992,636

1,490,300

Obs:

  1. Frade figures account for a 70% stake in the field. The acquisition of the remaining 30% stake - announced on November 28, 2019 - will be integrated into the monthly report and results once the acquisition is concluded.
  2. The reduction in Manati's production between March and May is due to less demand from the client (Petrobras). Manati enjoys an annual take-or-pay agreement equivalent to 1,574 boepd with its client, ensuring a more predictable cash flow.
  3. Polvo Field reported lower production figures in June and July due to a shutdown in the FPSO, which is operated by BW Offshore, after cases of Covid-19 were identified onboard. Production was paused on June 26th and resumed on July 4th.

PetroRio has been working with its suppliers to ensure they are committed to the strict health and safety protocol adopted by the Company since March 2020, in addition to the measures already adopted by the service providers themselves. PetroRio seeks to avoid new occurrences and, when necessary, ensure a fast response and neutralization of similar events in order to avoid further interruption of its operations.

PetroRio's fully owned FPSO OSX-3, operating in the Tubarão Martelo Field

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br+55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PETRO RIO S.A.
05:14pPETRO RIO S A : Dados operacionais de julho/2020
PU
05:14pPETRO RIO S A : July 2020 operational data
PU
08/06PETRO RIO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da..
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Webcast 2T20
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Itr
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Earnings Release - 2Q20 ENG
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Earnings release - 2q20
PU
08/04PETRO RIO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Reapresentação Espontânea de Execícios A..
PU
08/03PETRO RIO S A : Demonstrações Financeiras Intermediárias
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 890 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2020 127 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2020 2 224 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 932 M 1 098 M 1 088 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart PETRO RIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 41,85 BRL
Last Close Price 43,89 BRL
Spread / Highest target 4,12%
Spread / Average Target -4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nelson Queiroz Tanure Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hélio Calixto da Costa Chairman
Francilmar Fernandes Chief Operations Officer
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pedro Grossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO RIO S.A.32.76%1 093
CNOOC LIMITED-34.34%48 909
CONOCOPHILLIPS-41.10%41 079
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.73%28 410
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.36%23 604
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-31.11%17 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group