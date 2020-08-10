Petro Rio S A : JULY 2020 OPERATIONAL DATA

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of July.
Daily Production (boepd)
Month
Polvo
Frade(1)
Manati (10%)(2)
Total
January
8,290
13,438
2,226
23,954
February
8,103
13,403
1,552
23,058
March
9,434
13,837
3
23,274
1Q20
8,620
13,563
1,254
23,437
April
10,629
13,833
3
24,464
May
9,949
13,294
413
23,657
June
7,759(3)
13,013
1,705
22,477
2Q20
9,446
13,380
707
23,533
July
8,920
12,835
1,455
23,211
Offtakes (bbl)
Month
Polvo
Frade
Total
January
-
-
-
February
-
-
-
March
470,181
982,159
1,452,340
1Q20
470,181
982,159
1,452,340
April
-
-
-
May
-
949,561
949,561
June
446,852
-
446,852
2Q20
446,852
949,561
1,396,413
July
497,664
992,636
1,490,300
Obs:
Frade figures account for a 70% stake in the field. The acquisition of the remaining 30% stake - announced on November 28, 2019 - will be integrated into the monthly report and results once the acquisition is concluded.
The reduction in Manati's production between March and May is due to less demand from the client (Petrobras). Manati enjoys an annual take-or-pay agreement equivalent to 1,574 boepd with its client, ensuring a more predictable cash flow.
Polvo Field reported lower production figures in June and July due to a shutdown in the FPSO, which is operated by BW Offshore, after cases of Covid-19 were identified onboard. Production was paused on June 26th and resumed on July 4th.
PetroRio has been working with its suppliers to ensure they are committed to the strict health and safety protocol adopted by the Company since March 2020, in addition to the measures already adopted by the service providers themselves. PetroRio seeks to avoid new occurrences and, when necessary, ensure a fast response and neutralization of similar events in order to avoid further interruption of its operations.
PetroRio's fully owned FPSO OSX-3, operating in the Tubarão Martelo Field
About PetroRio
PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.