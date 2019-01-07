Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petro Rio SA    PRIO3   BRPRIOACNOR1

PETRO RIO SA (PRIO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/07
104.57 BRL   -0.09%
2016PETRO RIO SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petro Rio : DECEMBER 2018 OPERATIONAL DATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:34pm EST

December 2018 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2019 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data.

Production

Month

Polvo

Manati ²

Total

January

5,124¹

2,793

7,917

February

6,927

3,003

9,930

March

6,845

2,976

9,461

1Q18

6,153

2,921

9,074

April

7,167

2,760

9,927

May

8,128

3,250

11,378

June

9,176

3,164

12,340

2Q18

8,157

3,060

11,217

July

9,559

3,276

12,835

August

10,470

3,244

13,714

September

10,218

3,357

13,575

3Q18

10,081

3,291

13,372

October

10,271

3,258

13,529

November

9,789 ³

3,299

13,088

December

10,098

2,527

12,624

4T18

10,055

3,025

13,081

2018

8,626

3,075

11,702

Offtakes

Month

Polvo

January

-

February

-

March

463,323

1Q18

463,323

April

-

May

460,955

June

330,763

2Q18

791,718

July

-

August

461,302

September

231,824

3Q18

693,126

October

-

November

689,438

December

418,336

4T18

1,107,774

2018

3,055,941

1- In January, Polvo Field performed scheduled maintenance procedures which resulted in a temporary shutdown which lasted 10 days.

2- Refers to PetroRio's 10% W.I. in Manati Field.

3- On November 19, one well producing 800 bbl/d was temporarily shutdown, resuming operation on December 6.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br +55 21 3721-3810

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 20:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRO RIO SA
03:34pPETRO RIO : December 2018 operational data
PU
01/03Petro Rio, Karoon Bidding for Petrobras Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
01/03EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras oilfield gets bids from PetroRio, Karoon Energy - sources
RE
2018PETRO RIO : Cvm 358 - november 2018
PU
2018PETRO RIO : November 2018 Operational Data
BU
2018PETRO RIO : Notice to the market - update of hedge operations in 4q18
PU
2018PETRO RIO : Corporate presentation 3q18
PU
2018PETRO RIO : Cvm 358 -october 2018
PU
2018PETRO RIO : October 2018 operational data
PU
2018PETRO RIO : PetroRio Acquires Interest in Frade Field in Campos Basin
AQ
More news
Chart PETRO RIO SA
Duration : Period :
Petro Rio SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRO RIO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 121  BRL
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Hélio Calixto da Costa Chairman
Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Operations Officer
Blener Braga Cardoso Mayhew Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Grossi Independent Director
Haroldo Borges Rodrigues Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO RIO SA5.50%376
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.25%73 392
CNOOC LTD-0.66%68 925
EOG RESOURCES7.69%54 464
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%47 725
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.