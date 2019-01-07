Petro Rio : DECEMBER 2018 OPERATIONAL DATA

December 2018 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2019 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data.

Production Month Polvo Manati ² Total January 5,124¹ 2,793 7,917 February 6,927 3,003 9,930 March 6,845 2,976 9,461 1Q18 6,153 2,921 9,074 April 7,167 2,760 9,927 May 8,128 3,250 11,378 June 9,176 3,164 12,340 2Q18 8,157 3,060 11,217 July 9,559 3,276 12,835 August 10,470 3,244 13,714 September 10,218 3,357 13,575 3Q18 10,081 3,291 13,372 October 10,271 3,258 13,529 November 9,789 ³ 3,299 13,088 December 10,098 2,527 12,624 4T18 10,055 3,025 13,081 2018 8,626 3,075 11,702

Offtakes Month Polvo January - February - March 463,323 1Q18 463,323 April - May 460,955 June 330,763 2Q18 791,718 July - August 461,302 September 231,824 3Q18 693,126 October - November 689,438 December 418,336 4T18 1,107,774 2018 3,055,941

1- In January, Polvo Field performed scheduled maintenance procedures which resulted in a temporary shutdown which lasted 10 days.

2- Refers to PetroRio's 10% W.I. in Manati Field.

3- On November 19, one well producing 800 bbl/d was temporarily shutdown, resuming operation on December 6.

