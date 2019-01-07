Petro Rio : DECEMBER 2018 OPERATIONAL DATA

Rio de Janeiro, January 7, 2019 - Petro Rio S.A.("Company"or"PetroRio")(B3: PRIO3), in compliance with best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data.
Production
Month
Polvo
Manati ²
Total
January
5,124¹
2,793
7,917
February
6,927
3,003
9,930
March
6,845
2,976
9,461
1Q18
6,153
2,921
9,074
April
7,167
2,760
9,927
May
8,128
3,250
11,378
June
9,176
3,164
12,340
2Q18
8,157
3,060
11,217
July
9,559
3,276
12,835
August
10,470
3,244
13,714
September
10,218
3,357
13,575
3Q18
10,081
3,291
13,372
October
10,271
3,258
13,529
November
9,789 ³
3,299
13,088
December
10,098
2,527
12,624
4T18
10,055
3,025
13,081
2018
8,626
3,075
11,702
Offtakes
Month
Polvo
January
-
February
-
March
463,323
1Q18
463,323
April
-
May
460,955
June
330,763
2Q18
791,718
July
-
August
461,302
September
231,824
3Q18
693,126
October
-
November
689,438
December
418,336
4T18
1,107,774
2018
3,055,941
1- In January, Polvo Field performed scheduled maintenance procedures which resulted in a temporary shutdown which lasted 10 days.
2- Refers toPetroRio's10% W.I. in Manati Field.
3- On November 19, one well producing 800 bbl/d was temporarily shutdown, resuming operation on December 6.
About PetroRio
PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.