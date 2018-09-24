Petro Rio : MATERIAL FACT - CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MATERIAL FACT

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company"or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulation, announces to its shareholders and the Market in general that, Mr. Haroldo Lima has stepped down from his position as Director for personal reasons.

The members of the Board of Directors have elected Mr. Nelson de Queiroz Sequeiros Tanure as Board Member, in compliance with article 150 of Law 6404/1976 with tenure until the next General Shareholder's Meeting, to be scheduled.

Mr. Nelson is PetroRio's acting Chief Executive Officer and participated in the Company's turnaround process since 2014. Mr. Nelson started his career in 2008 at Docas Investimentos where he led the turnaround, merger and acquisition of companies in several industries such as infrastructure, telecom and capital markets.

PetroRio expresses its utmost appreciation for the services provided by Mr. Haroldo to the Company and for his contributions to the local oil and gas industry over the past 15 years and wishes success in his new challenges. The said renunciation is effective as of September 21, 2018.

Sedar Profile # 00031536

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

