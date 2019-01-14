Log in
PETRO RIO SA
2016PETRO RIO SA : quaterly earnings release
Petro Rio : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - EXPECTED DATE FOR GENERAL MEETING

01/14/2019

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

EXPECTED DATE FOR GENERAL MEETING

Petro Rio SA informs its shareholders and the market in general that pursuant to Article 21-L, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as amended, the date of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting is the 18 of April of 2019, in line with predicted in its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events.

Sedar Profile # 00031536

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ+55 21 3721 3800 petroriosa.com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:33:02 UTC
