AD HOC

2018 Results profit warning: Sales revenue of Petro Welt Technologies AG follows the trend of ruble devaluation

Vienna, 22 March 2019

Based on the results of 2018 financial year Petro Welt Technologies AG expects total revenues of EUR 292 million. This represents a reduction of revenue by 0.5% as compared to the last projection around 293.4 million made on 31 December 2018. The development is due to delay of fracs in the fourth quarter of 2018 caused by extremely low outside temperatures in November and December upon the occurrence of which the operations must be stopped. The EBITDA 2018 is anticipated at about EUR 52 million which corresponds to a margin of 17.8%. The decrease in relation to the amount stated in the ad-hoc announcement of 31 December 2018 is due to increased administrative expenses and cost of certain services and materials together with fuel expenditures because of cold weather conditions.

