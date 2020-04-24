Log in
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ad-hoc announcement

04/24/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ad-hoc announcement

24-Apr-2020 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Vienna, April 24, 2020
Petro Welt Technologies AG expects the results of the financial year 2019 to show profit before income tax of EUR 11,983,000 and profit after tax of EUR 5,554,000 and EUR 0.11 per share. The gross profit margin was at 12.8% and EBIT at 2.5%.

The audit of the financial statements was delayed due to problems with accounting of inventory located at far-away places of operations of a Russian subsidiary and limited access due to winter temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions. Publication of the financial results will be postponed to April 30, 2020.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at

24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20 - 0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20 - 20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1029809

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1029809  24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
