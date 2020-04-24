DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ad-hoc announcement



24-Apr-2020 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Vienna, April 24, 2020

Petro Welt Technologies AG expects the results of the financial year 2019 to show profit before income tax of EUR 11,983,000 and profit after tax of EUR 5,554,000 and EUR 0.11 per share. The gross profit margin was at 12.8% and EBIT at 2.5%.

The audit of the financial statements was delayed due to problems with accounting of inventory located at far-away places of operations of a Russian subsidiary and limited access due to winter temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions. Publication of the financial results will be postponed to April 30, 2020.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.

