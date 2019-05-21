DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Invitation to the 14th Annual Shareholders' Meeting



21.05.2019 / 16:34

Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Petro Welt Technologies AG

FN 69011 m

ISIN: AT0000A00Y78

Invitation to the

14th Annual Shareholders' Meeting

of Petro Welt Technologies AG, to be held on 18 June 2019, 11.00 am, Studio 44, Rennweg 44, 1030 Vienna.

Agenda:

Presentation of the approved annual financial statements including the management report and presentation of the consolidated annual financial statements including the consolidated management report, the corporate governance report, report on overseas expansion, report of the Supervisory Board, in each case in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018; Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018; Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018; Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018; Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and of the consolidated annual financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2019;

Documents:



The following documents shall be available for inspection by the shareholders from 28 May 2019 on the website of Petro Welt Technologies AG (www.pewete.com):

Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting and agenda (Convocation);

Proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for resolutions on agenda items 2-5;

Annual financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018, the management report and corporate governance report;

Consolidated financial statements in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 and the consolidated management report;

Supervisory Board report in relation to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018;

Form for proxy and revocation of proxy.

This information will be permanently available on the website of the Company until one month after holding of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Information on shareholder rights:

Request for additional agenda items (Sec. 109 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]):



Shareholders whose aggregate shareholdings equal 5% (2,442,500 shares) of the Company's share capital and who have been owners of the shares for at least three months prior to the date of the request may ask in writing to add items to the agenda of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and to make them public. Each additional item must include a proposal for a resolution to be passed and an explanation of the reasons.

Applicants must prove ownership of the shares: For deposited bearer shares a deposit confirmation by a depositary credit institution pursuant to sec. 10a AktG [Stock Corporation Act] is sufficient. The depositary credit institution shall have its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA) or in a full member state of the OECD. The deposit confirmation must not be older than seven days at the time of the submission and must state that the shareholder has held the shares continuously for at least three months at the time of the request.

For further information regarding content of the deposit confirmation we refer to the information about shareholders' right to attend.

The request for additional agenda items must be submitted in writing to the Company's address Kaerntner Ring 11-13, A-1010 Vienna, (entry: Mahlerstrasse 12/5, A-1010 Vienna) by post or by hand or via SWIFT [GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 or MT599, ISIN AT0000A00Y78] must be indicated in the wording) together with the aforementioned deposit confirmation at the latest until the 21st day prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (thus by 28 May 2019).

Resolution proposals (Sec. 110 AktG [Stock Corporation Act])

Shareholders whose aggregate shareholdings equal 1% (488,500 shares) of the Company's share capital may submit written proposals for resolutions relating to any item of the agenda and may request that these proposals are made available on the Company's website ( www.pewete.com ), including the names of the respective shareholders, the proposal explanation and if available, statements (by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board). The written proposal shall be in text form (given name and surname of the persons must be clearly identifiable). In resolution proposals regarding the election of Supervisory Board members the explanation must be replaced by a declaration pursuant to sec. 87 para. 2 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]. In this declaration the proposed person must state her/his professional qualification, the occupational or other applicable functions as well as all circumstances which could indicate a conflict of interest.

Evidence of capacity as a holder of deposited bearer shares shall be satisfactorily provided by submitting a deposit confirmation issued by a depositary credit institution pursuant to sec. 10a AktG [Stock Corporation Act]. The depositary credit institution shall have its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA) or in a full member state of the OECD. The deposit confirmation must not be older than seven days at the submission.

For further information regarding content of the deposit confirmation we refer to the information about shareholders' right to attend.

The resolution proposals must be submitted to the Company's address Kaerntner Ring 11-13, A-1010 Vienna, (entry: Mahlerstrasse 12/5, A-1010 Vienna) together with the aforementioned deposit confirmation at the latest until the 7th workday prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (that is by 7 June 2019 at the latest) either by post or by hand or by fax no. +43 (0) 1890050062 or by email submitted to the address anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.at as a scanned attachment (TIF, PDF etc.) or via SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 or MT599, ISIN AT0000A00Y78 must be indicated in the wording).

Shareholders' requests during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Sec. 119 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]):

Each shareholder has the right to make requests on every agenda item without previous announcement (except: Proposals on persons for election to the Supervisory Board; in this respect we refer to the information pursuant to sec. 110 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]). A resolution cannot be adopted concerning any subject of the deliberations that was not properly announced as an agenda item. No announcement is needed for a resolution on a proposal regarding convocation of an Annual Shareholders' Meeting as well as discussions without the adoption of resolutions. A resolution on a proposal of shareholders, placed in accordance with sec.110 AktG [Stock Corporation Act] (see above), can be only adopted if the request has been reiterated in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



Information right (Sec. 118 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]

Each shareholder is entitled on request to obtain information about matters concerning the company at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to the extent that this is necessary to properly assess the items of the agenda. The obligation to give information also refers to legal or business connections to related parties. This obligation includes information about the company's situation as well as about the situation of the consolidated subsidiaries. Information can be refused in the event that

according to a reasonable economic valuation the information can be disadvantageous with respect to the company or to a related party; or

the providing of the information is indictable.

Record date and right to attend:



The right to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and to exercise shareholder rights which have to be asserted at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, depend on the ownership of shares at the end of the 10th day before the date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (record date). Accordingly, the record date is 8 June 2019. Attendance of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is only permitted if a person is a shareholder on that record date and proves this fact to the company.

For deposited bearer shares the submission of a deposit confirmation issued by a depositary credit institution pursuant to sec. 10a AktG [Stock Corporation Act] is sufficient as a proof for the share ownership on the record date. The depositary credit institution shall have its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA) or in a full member state of the OECD.

The deposit confirmation must disclose (Sec. 10a para. 2 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]) :

the issuer by reference to name (company name) and address or a code customary in transactions between banks;

the shareholder by reference to name (company name) and address, date of birth in case of physical persons and in case of legal persons, if applicable, registry and company registration number;

number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN: AT0000A00Y78;

deposit number or, if not available, an alternative identification; and

reference date of the deposit confirmation

The deposit confirmation as proof for the share ownership, entitling to attendance in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting must explicitly refer to the aforementioned record date as of 8 June 2019. Hence, it cannot be issued prior to 9 June 2019! Deposit confirmations shall be accepted in German or English language.

Deposit confirmations must be submitted to the Company's address Kaerntner Ring 11-13, A-1010 Vienna, (entry: Mahlerstrasse 12/5, A-1010 Vienna) at the latest three workdays prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (at the latest by 13 June 2019) either by post or by hand or by e-mail submitted to the address anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.at as a scanned attachment (e.g., PDF with an electronic signature in accordance with Sec. 4 para. 1 SigG [Digital Signature Act]) or via SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 or MT599, ISIN AT0000A00Y78 must be indicated in the wording).

The submissions of deposit confirmation are also welcome in advance in text form by fax no. +43 (0) 1890050062 or by e-mail submitted to the address anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.at as a scanned attachment (TIF, PDF etc.).

Representation by proxies:



Pursuant to sec. 113 AktG [Stock Corporation Act] each shareholder entitled to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting has the right to appoint a natural or legal person as proxy. The proxy attends the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of the shareholder and has the same rights as the shareholder whom he/she represents. The proxy must be granted to a specific person and must be issued in text form and sent to and retained by the company pursuant to sec. 114 AktG [Stock Corporation Act]. The proxy must be submitted to the company's address Kaerntner Ring 11-13, A-1010 Vienna, (entry: Mahlerstrasse 12/5, A-1010 Vienna) either by post or by hand or by fax no. +43 (0) 1890050062 or by e-mail submitted to the address anmeldung.pewete@hauptversammlung.at as a scanned attachment (TIF, PDF etc.).

The revocation of a proxy must be submitted to the same address or fax number or e-mail address as a scanned attachment (TIF, PDF etc.).

For the appointment of a proxy or its revocation, a proxy form is available on the Company's website (www.pewete.com) under Investor Relations. In order to identify the shareholder, the deposited bearer shares, the name of the depositary credit institution and the deposit number must be disclosed.

If a shareholder has granted a proxy to the credit institution holding his/her deposit account, it is sufficient for the credit institution to declare that it was granted proxy in addition to issuing the deposit confirmation.

In so far as a shareholder does not present his/her proxy to the registration desk of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the proxy must be submitted to the company by 14 June 2019.

Total number of shares and voting rights:

At the time of convocation of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the share capital of the company amounts to EUR 48,850,000 and is divided into 48,850,000 no-par-value shares. Each no-par-value share confers the right to one vote. The total of voting rights at the time of convocation of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is 48,850,000. At the time of convocation of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the company does not hold own shares.

Vienna, in May 2019

The Management Board