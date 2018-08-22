|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
22.08.2018 / 08:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 21, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2018
German: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/72ba4c/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_DT_HJB.pdf
English: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/56b442/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_EN_HYR.pdf
22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de