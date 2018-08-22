Log in
PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/22/2018 | 08:45am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2018 / 08:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 21, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2018 German: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/72ba4c/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_DT_HJB.pdf English: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/56b442/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_EN_HYR.pdf


22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.pewete.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716283  22.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
08:45aPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
08/21H1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despi..
PU
08/21PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT) : Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/21H1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despi..
EQ
08/21H1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despi..
EQ
05/28PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Petro Welt Technologies AG's Ba3 rating confirmed b..
EQ
05/22RESULTS Q1/2018 : Petro Welt Technologies AG posts strong EBIT increase
EQ
05/22RESULTS Q1/2018 : Petro Welt Technologies AG posts strong EBIT increase
PU
05/18PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Invitation to the 13th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
05/15PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES : Telefonkonferenz für Investoren Petro Welt Technologie..
PU
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Semenov Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Greroire Rene Dijols Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valeriy Inyushin Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Wojtek Member-Supervisory Board
Remi Paul Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG-18.68%308
SUBSEA 7-6.95%4 245
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY64.52%3 850
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-6.34%3 662
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.69%3 580
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 379
