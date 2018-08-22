DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.08.2018 / 08:42

Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 21, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2018 German: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/72ba4c/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_DT_HJB.pdf English: http://pewete.com/files/f/reports_quarter/56b442/SCR_20180821_PEWETE_EN_HYR.pdf

