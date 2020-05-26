DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of interim report for the first quarter of 2020 postponed



26-May-2020 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Vienna, May 26, 2020

Petro Welt Technologies AG postpones the publication of its interim report for the first quarter of 2020. A new publication date will be announced later this week. About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations. Contact

Konstantin Huber (be.public)

Investor Relations

T: +43 1 503 2 503-29

huber@bepublic.at

