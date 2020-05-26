|
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of interim report for the first quarter of 2020 postponed
Vienna, May 26, 2020
Petro Welt Technologies AG postpones the publication of its interim report for the first quarter of 2020. A new publication date will be announced later this week.
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.
Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|
|1010 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1055897
|
