PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG

(O2C)
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of interim report for the first quarter of 2020 postponed

05/26/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of interim report for the first quarter of 2020 postponed

26-May-2020 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, May 26, 2020
Petro Welt Technologies AG postpones the publication of its interim report for the first quarter of 2020. A new publication date will be announced later this week.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at

26-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1055897

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1055897  26-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
