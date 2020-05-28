Petro Welt Technologies AG: Update of the financial calendar for 2020



DGAP-Media / 28.05.2020 / 17:16



Vienna, May 28, 2020

Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the analyst and investor conference will be held on June 5, 2020.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.

Contact

Konstantin Huber (be.public)

Investor Relations

T: +43 1 503 2 503-29

huber@bepublic.at