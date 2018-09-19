Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petrobras Distribuidora SA PN    BRDT3   BRBRDTACNOR1

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN (BRDT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Petrobras Distribuidora PN : Shareholders will take on Petrobras in Dutch court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will have their demands for compensation over corruption at the company heard in the Netherlands, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.

The district court in Rotterdam said a preliminary hearing of the case against Petrobras, as the company is known, will be held on Dec. 18.

It will look into demands by shareholders for compensation for losses due to a long-running corruption scandal at the company, which has numerous subsidiaries headquartered in the Netherlands.

Shareholders, united in the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation (SPCF), claim to have been misled by Petrobras as the company covered up widespread fraud for years, while issuing shares and bonds on the basis of false information.

Petrobras said in a regulatory filing it denies all the allegations made in the Dutch case and will continue to defend its interests.

The decision of the Dutch court to hear the case comes after Petrobras reached a $3 billion settlement with U.S. investors over corruption at the company. That deal was seen as a milestone as Petrobras seeks to turn the page on years of corruption that were revealed in a probe known as Operation Car Wash.

Documents released by the Rotterdam court on Wednesday did not specify the amount of compensation shareholders are demanding from the world’s most indebted oil company.

The stock market value of Petrobras has plunged as the investigation laid bare the company's central role in the bribery schemes, which have entangled two former Brazilian presidents and dozens of the country’s corporate executives.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Angus MacSwan and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN 0.00% 19.53 End-of-day quote.19.52%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 0.00% 20.25 End-of-day quote.21.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
05:22pPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA PN : Shareholders will take on Petrobras in Dutch court
RE
09/06Glencore seeks to grow Brazil fuel distribution unit - Ale CEO
RE
08/01Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing
RE
07/13PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : S.A. - Appointment of a member of the Board of D..
AQ
06/29PETROBRAS : new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer election
AQ
05/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : S.A. - Negotiation of Eletrobras Debts
AQ
2017PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Closing of the Public Offering of Petrobras Dist..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 99 623 M
EBIT 2018 2 361 M
Net income 2018 1 315 M
Debt 2018 3 817 M
Yield 2018 5,52%
P/E ratio 2018 14,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 22 752 M
Chart PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Distribuidora SA PN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Sá Pereira Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Chairman
Alípio Ferreira Pinto Director-Operations & Logistics
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Segen Farid Estefen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN19.52%5 562
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.28%353 142
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.13%225 166
BP5.24%143 185
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.09%118 017
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES32.09%107 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.