Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PetroChina Company    601857   CNE1000007Q1

PETROCHINA COMPANY

(601857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP latest oil major to exit China's shale gas after poor drilling results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - European oil major BP plans to exit from two production sharing contracts (PSC) for projects drilling for shale gas in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, three sources with the knowledge of the matter said this week.

BP is the last of the international oil majors, including Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and ENI, to quit exploring for shale gas in China because of poor drilling results. Its departure leaves the sector firmly in the hands of domestic companies.

In March 2016, BP agreed with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) to explore and produce natural gas from shale rock formations in the Neijiang-Dazu block in Sichuan, its first such contract in China.

It inked a second PSC on the Rongchangbei block later in 2016. CNPC was the operator in both deals.

BP no longer wants to proceed with the Sichuan projects after drilling eight to 10 wells with disappointing results, two of the three sources said.

One of the wells, the Wei 206-H1 that was drilled to a depth of 4,368 metres (14,300 feet) in the Neijiang-Dazu block, produced about 10,000 cubic metres a day of gas during test production, a fraction of the output from a typical CNPC shale gas well in the same geological zone, IHS Markit said in a research note.

China is only just beginning to develop its vast shale gas resources with production last year making up only 6 percent of total natural gas output, because of geology that makes gas extraction difficult and a challenging operating environment.

With BP and the other oil majors gone, PetroChina Co, CNPC's listed arm, and Sinopec Corp are likely to dominate China's shale gas sector using low-cost technology and services developed domestically.

BP's Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said last week at a conference in Shanghai that the Sichuan projects faced "great challenges" because of its complex geology.

To overcome those problems, BP used technology from its shale developments in the United States at the Sichuan site, Chinese business news portal The Paper reported.

BP did not immediately respond to request for comment. PetroChina declined to comment.

Zhu Kunfeng, a Beijing-based associate director of upstream research with IHS Markit, said poor economics are the key reason holding BP back from pursuing further in Sichuan.

"As the last trial for IOCs on China's shale gas, BP's decision will impact foreign firms' confidence in China's shale gas sector," Zhu said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in SINGAPORE and Meng Meng in SHANGHAI; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu

Stocks treated in this article : ConocoPhillips, Eni, PetroChina Company, BP plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.05% 575.9 Delayed Quote.16.18%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.93% 66.97 Delayed Quote.7.41%
ENI 0.33% 15.94 End-of-day quote.15.94%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.91% 7.62 End-of-day quote.6.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROCHINA COMPANY
05:59aBP latest oil major to exit China's shale gas after poor drilling results
RE
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell signs shale exploration JV with China`s Sinopec
AQ
04/08CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Shell enters China's shale oil scene with joint stu..
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela oil exports stable in March despite sanctions, blackouts
RE
04/02PETROCHINA : China`s Oil Giants to Lift Investment amid Trade War Worries
AQ
04/02PETROCHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (3/2019)
PU
03/27Chinas Big Three Oil Firms in Massive Search For New Production
AQ
03/24CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec lifts upstream capex to four-year high, pla..
RE
03/23RUSSIA-CHINA POWER OF SIBERIA GAS PI : PetroChina
AQ
03/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Process Fed's Outlook
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 505 B
EBIT 2019 126 B
Net income 2019 65 749 M
Debt 2019 320 B
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 22,90
P/E ratio 2020 19,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 340 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,18  CNY
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Lin Wang Chairman
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Hong Bin Liu Non-Executive Director
Bo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.66%199 601
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.82%266 662
TOTAL9.07%151 352
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS28.97%105 865
EQUINOR ASA6.37%76 372
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About