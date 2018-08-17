Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PetroChina Company    601857   CNE1000007Q1

PETROCHINA COMPANY (601857)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/16
7.94 CNY   -1.73%
02:37aPapua New Guinea gas project signs supply deal with BP
RE
08/14EXCLUSIVE - CHI : sources
RE
08/08PETROCHINA : Qatar holding advanced talks on LNG supply deals
AQ
Papua New Guinea gas project signs supply deal with BP

0
08/17/2018 | 02:37am CEST

(Reuters) - An ExxonMobil-operated gas project in Papua New Guinea has agreed a deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of British oil giant BP, said Australia's Oil Search Ltd, a partner in the development.

The agreement, starting this month, will provide BP with about 450,000 tonnes of LNG annually over an initial three-year period, rising to about 900,000 tonnes for the following two years, Oil Search said in a statement on Friday.

It did not give any value for the deal.

"(The move) takes the total contracted volumes from the Project to approximately 7.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum)", said Oil Search Managing Director Peter Botten.

The agreement comes a month after Oil Search announced a similar deal with PetroChina Co Ltd.

The company also said that, on behalf of the project, ExxonMobil was in negotiations with several other parties over an additional 450,000 tonnes per year of supply.

Earlier this month, Oil Search resumed operations to produce oil at the Agogo Production Facility, which was knocked out by a major earthquake in Papua New Guinea in February.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.66% 548.6 Delayed Quote.4.27%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.38% 78 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.09% 9.05 End-of-day quote.17.46%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -1.73% 7.94 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
SANTOS LTD -2.35% 6.24 End-of-day quote.17.25%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 475 B
EBIT 2018 124 B
Net income 2018 64 335 M
Debt 2018 310 B
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 23,91
P/E ratio 2019 21,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 1 408 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,86  CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Zhang President & Vice Chairman
Yi Lin Wang Chairman
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Hong Bin Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.12%204 268
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.08%261 519
TOTAL13.09%157 348
EQUINOR20.55%83 796
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.66%71 241
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 525
