PetroChina : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN OIL AND GAS

EXPLORATION

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has made significant progress in the exploration of unconventional oil and gas. In Ordos Basin, significant discovery was made in Chang 7 oil source bed exploration, namely an additional proved original oil in-place of 358 million tons, an estimated original oil in-place of 693 million tons, which means a discovery of Qingcheng large oil field of a billion tons scale. In Sichuan Basin, significant progress was made in shale gas exploration, namely an additional proved original gas in-place of 740,971 million cubic meters in Changning-Weiyuan and Taiyang areas, adding up to a total of 1,061,030 million cubic meters proved original gas in-place,and forming a large shale gas area of trillion cubic meters scale in Sichuan Basin. The above-mentioned original oil and gas in-place of these fields have been reviewed and confirmed by the Reserves Assessment Office of Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China.

The foregoing significant discoveries of our exploration represent a specific step taken by the Company to ensure the national energy security as well as the Company's endeavor to carry out its strategy of technical innovation and quality-based development.

As at the date of this announcement, the proved economically producible reserves of the above exploration findings have not been assessed by an independent third party assessment institution. The Company will closely monitor the progress of the above-mentioned