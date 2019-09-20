PetroChina : Notification to Non-Registered Shareholder and Request Form

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股票代號 Stock Code：857）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

20 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder (1),

PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication s are available on the Company's website at www.petrochina.com.cnand the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by browsing through the Company's website or the website of HKEXnews.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication s, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.petrochina.com.cnor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

PetroChina Company Limited

Wu Enlai

Secretary to the Board

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人 (1 )：

中國 石油天然 氣股份有 限公司 （「本公 司」）

2019 年半 年度報告（「本 次公司通訊 文件 」）之發佈 通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於 本公司網站（ www.petrochina.com.cn）及香港交易所披露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。 請在本公司網站或 在香港交易所 披露易網站瀏覽有 關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊文 件之印刷本，請填妥在本 函背面 的申請表格，並使用隨附 之郵寄 標籤寄回本公司經 香港證券登記 有限公司（「香港 證

券登記處」） (如在香港投寄 ，毋 須貼上郵票；否則 ，請貼上適當 的郵票 ) 。香港證 券登記處地址 為 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。申 請表格亦可於本公 司網站（www.petrochina.com.cn）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 （852）2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公 眾假期除外 ）上 午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

中國 石油天然 氣股份有 限公司

董事會秘書

吳恩 來

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 0 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊文件)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

PETH-20092019-1(0)