PETROCHINA COMPANY

(601857)
PetroChina : Notification to Registered Shareholder and Request Form

09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT
(N ot e)

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（股票代號 Stock Code857

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

20 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.petrochina.com.cnand the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by browsing through the Company's website or the website of HKEXnews.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contr ary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate C ommunications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor , Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.petrochina.com.cnor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send an email to PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

PetroChina Company Limited

Wu Enlai

Secretary to the Board

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

中國 石油天然 氣股份有 限公司 （「本公 司」）

  • 2019 年 半年度報 告（「 本次公司通訊 文件 」）之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.petrochina.com.cn） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

  • www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡迎 瀏覽 。或按 安排 附上 本次 公司 通訊 文 件之印 刷本 （如 適用）。請 在本 公 司網站 或在 香港 交易 所披 露易 網 站 瀏覽有關文件。

儘管 閣下早 前曾向 本公 司作出 公司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語言 版本的 選擇， 但仍可 以隨 時更改 有關選 擇，轉 為以印 刷本 或網上 方 式收取及只收取英 文印刷本、或 只收取中文印刷本；或 同時收取 中、英文印刷本，費用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次 公司通訊文件 之另

一語 言印 刷本 ， 請 閣下 填妥 在 本函 背面 的申 請 表格 ，並 使用 隨 附之 郵寄 標籤 寄 回， 而毋 須貼 上 郵票 （如 在香 港 投寄 ）；否 則， 請 貼 上適當的郵票，申 請表格請 寄回 香港證 券登記有限 公司（「 香港證 券登記處」），地址 為香港灣仔皇 后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 。 申請表格亦可於本 公司網站（ www.petrochina.com.cn）或香港交易 所披露易網站（ www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的 公司通訊語言版本 或收取方式，請 以書面或以電郵方 式 PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hk送交 到香港證券登記處，以更改日後 收 取公司通訊文件之 語言版本及收 取途徑之選 擇。如股東已選擇以 網 上方式收取日後公 司通訊文件（ 或 被視為已同意以網 上方式收取 ）但因任何理由未能 閱覽載於網站 的本次公司通訊文 件，股東只 要 提出要求，我們 將盡快向 閣 下 寄上 所要求的有關文件 的印刷版本， 費用全免。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正或電郵至 PetroChina.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

中國 石油天然 氣股份有 限公司

董事會秘書 吳 恩 來

2 0 1 9 9 2 0

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；及(f)委任代表表格。

PETH-20092019-1(0)

CCS6522 PETH

Request Form 申請表格

To: PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company")

:

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00857)

（股份代號：00857

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文／英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次 公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    • 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    • 屬 聯名股東， 則本申請表格 須 由該 名於 本 公司 股東 名 冊上 就聯 名 持有股 份 其 姓 名位 列 首 位 的股 東 簽 署 ，方 為 有 效 。
  5. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    • 在 本表格作出 超過一項選擇 、 或未 有作 出 選擇 、或 未 有簽 署、 或 在其他 方 面 填 寫不 正 確 ， 則本 表 格 將 會作 廢 。
  7. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
    • 免存疑， 任何在本申 請表 格 上的 額外 手 寫指 示， 本 公司 將不 予 處理 。
  9. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our Shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website (www.petrochina.com.cn) for five years from the date of first publication.
    本公司備有於過去 12 個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊文件的中、英文版印刷本。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續 5 年載於本公司網站(www.petrochina.com.cn)上。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20092019 1 0

閣 下 寄 回 此 申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

PetroChina Company Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC
