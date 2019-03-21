PetroChina : Results Announcement for the year ended December 31, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 857

Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 601857)

Results Announcement for the year ended December 31, 2018

(Summary of the 2018 Annual Report)

1 Important Notice

1.1 This Results Announcement is a summary of the full version of the 2018 Annual Report. To get a full understanding of the operating results, financial position and future development plans of PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company"), investors should read the full version of the 2018 Annual Report carefully. The full version of the 2018 Annual Report is published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (website:http://www.sse.com.cn),

"HKExnews" of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (website:http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (website:http://www.petrochina.com.cn).

1.2 The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") of the Company, the

Supervisory Committee and the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the annual report and that there are no material omissions from, or misrepresentation or misleading statements contained in the annual report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility thereof.

1.3 Except that Mr. Duan Liangwei, a non-executive Director was absent from the first meeting of the Board in 2019, other Directors have attended the first meeting of the Board in 2019.

1.4 The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have been prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards ("CAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), respectively. The financial statements of the Group for 2018,

which have been prepared in accordance with CAS and IFRS, have been audited by KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG Certified Public Accountants, respectively. Both firms have issued unqualified opinions on the financial statements.

1

1.5 Corporate Information

The Company was established as a joint stock company with limited liability under the

Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China") on November 5, 1999 as part of the restructuring of China National Petroleum Corporation (its Chinese name 中國石 油天然氣集團公司 having been changed into 中國石油天然氣集團有限公司, abbreviated as "CNPC" before and after the change of name ). The Group is the largest oil and gas producer and seller occupying a leading position in the oil and gas industry in the PRC and one of the largest companies in the PRC in terms of revenue and one of the largest oil companies in the world. The Group principally engages in, among others, the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas; the refining of crude oil and petroleum products; the production and sales of basic and derivative chemical products and other chemical products; the marketing and trading of refined products; and the transmission of natural gas, crude oil and refined products, and the sales of natural gas.

The American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), H shares and A shares of the Company were listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange on April 6, 2000, April 7, 2000 and November 5, 2007, respectively.

Stock name PetroChina PetroChina PetroChina Stock code 857 PTR 601857 Place of listing Hong Kong Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange, Inc. Shanghai Stock Exchange

Contact persons and means of communication Secretary to the Board of Directors Representative on Securities Matters Chief Representative of the Hong Kong Representative Office Name Wu Enlai Liang Gang Wei Fang Address No. 9 Dongzhimen North Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, PRC Suite 3705, Tower 2, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Postal code 100007 Telephone 86 (10) 5998 6270 86 (10) 5998 6959 (852) 2899 2010 Facsimile 86 (10) 6209 9557 86 (10) 6209 9559 (852) 2899 2390 Email address zxy@petrochina.com.cn liangg@petrochina.com.cn hko@petrochina.com.hk

1.6 In overall view of the sound business development, financial position and cash flow of the Company, to procure better return for the shareholders, the first meeting of the Board in 2019 recommends a final cash dividend of RMB0.09 yuan (inclusive of applicable tax) per share for 2018 to all shareholders, based on the total share capital of the Company as at December 31, 2018, namely 183,020,977,818 shares. The cash dividend consists of a dividend of RMB0.06271 yuan per share (based on 45% of the net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the second half of 2018 under IFRS) together with an additional final special dividend of RMB0.02729 yuan per share. The proposed final dividend is subject to shareholders' review and approval at the forthcoming 2018 annual general meeting to be held on June 13, 2019.

2 Key Financial Data and Changes in Shareholders

2.1 Key Financial Data Prepared under IFRS

Unit: RMB million

Changes from the For the year For the year preceding year to this For the year Items 2018 2017 year (%) 2016

2,015,890 16.8 1,616,903 22,798 130.7 7,857 366,655 (4.1) 265,179 0.12 130.7 0.04 0.12 130.7 0.04 1.9 2.4 percentage points 0.7 As at the end of As at the end of 2017 2,404,612 1,193,520 Revenue

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

2,353,588

52,591

Net cash flows from operating activities 351,565

Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.29

Diluted earnings per share (RMB) 0.29

Return on net assets (%) 4.3

Total assets 2,432,266

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 1,214,286

2.2 Key Financial Data Prepared under CAS

of the preceding year to As at the end of the end of this year (%) 2016 1.2 2,396,651 1.7 1,189,024

Changes from the end

Unit: RMB million

Changes from the

For the year For the year preceding year to this For the year Items 2018 2017 2016 Operating income 2,353,588 2,015,890 16.8 1,616,903 Operating profit 134,812 57,769 133.4 46,939 Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 52,585 22,793 130.7 7,900 Net profit after deducting non-recurring profit/loss items attributable to equity holders of the Company 66,195 26,778 147.2 2,634 Net cash flows from operating activities 351,565 366,655 (4.1) 265,179 Weighted average returns on net assets (%) 4.4 1.9 2.5 percentage points 0.7 Total share capital at the end of the period (hundred million share) 1,830.21 1,830.21 - 1,830.21 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.29 0.12 130.7 0.04 Diluted earnings per share (RMB) 0.29 0.12 130.7 0.04 As at As at Changes from the end As at the end of the end of of the preceding year to the end of Items 2018 2017 the end of this year (%) 2016 Total assets 2,432,558 2,404,910 1.1 2,396,950 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,214,570 1,193,810 1.7 1,189,319 year (%)

Items First Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Fourth Quarter 2018 Operating income 542,654 566,168 601,111 643,655 Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 10,150 16,936 21,035 4,464 Net profit after deducting non-recurring profit/loss items attributable to equity holders of the Company 12,348 17,879 27,952 8,016 Net cash flows from operating activities 61,802 84,356 110,779 94,628

2.3 Number of Shareholders and Shareholdings

The number of shareholders of the Company as at December 31, 2018 was 519,852, consisting of 513,306 holders of A shares and 6,546 registered holders of H shares (including 170 holders of the ADSs). The minimum public float requirements of the Rules Governing the

Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and

Stock Listing Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE Listing Rules") are satisfied.

Number of shareholders as at the end of one month preceding

Number of shareholders as

at the end of 2018

publication of this announcement 519,852 (i.e. as at February 28, 2019)Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders as at the end of 2018

Name of shareholders

Number of shares pledged or subject to lock-ups

CNPC

State-owned

HKSCC Nominees Limited (2)

Overseas legal person

11.41

0

CNPC－CSC－17 CNPC E2 Pledge and Trust Special Account(4)

State-owned legal person

2.09

0

3,820,000,000

CNPC－CSC－17 CNPC EB Pledge and Trust Special Account(5)

State-owned legal person

1.12

China Securities Finance

Corporation Limited

State-owned legal person

0.62

Beijing Chengtong Financial

Holding Investment Co., Ltd.

State-owned legal person

0.53

972,762,646

2,051,488,603

0

0

0

Guoxin Investment Co., Ltd.

State-owned legal person

0.44

797,794,036

0

0

China Baowu Steel Group

Corporation Limited

State-owned legal person

0.34

0

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.－

Bose CSI Central SOE Restructuring ETF Securities Investment Fund

Other

0.27

499,253,216

0

0

Ansteel Group Corporation

State-owned legal person

0.24

440,000,000

0

0

Notes: (1) Such figure excludes the H shares indirectly held by CNPC through Fairy King Investments Limited, an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of CNPC.

On June 7, 2018, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council approved the CNPC to transfer each of its 972,762,646 A shares (accounting for about 0.53% of our total share capital) of the Company to Beijing Chengtong Financial Holding Investment Co., Ltd. and Guoxin Investment Co., Ltd, respectively, at nil consideration. For details, please refer to the announcement issued by the company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange numbered as Lin2018-021 and Lin2018-024, respectively, and issued on Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 7, 2018.

On October 12, 2018, CNPC subscribed 453,001,100 shares, 453,001,100 shares and 226,500,500 shares, respectively, of Central SOE Restructuring ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) from to Bosera Asset Management Co., Ltd., China Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Yinhua Fund Management Co., Ltd., respectively, with a total amount of 1,132,502,700 A shares. Upon completion of the procedures for the relevant share transfer, CNPC holds 148,010,665,536 A shares of the Company, representing about 80.87% of our total share capital.

(2) HKSCC Nominees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and it acts as a nominee on behalf of other corporate or individual shareholders to hold the H shares of the Company.

(3) 291,518,000 H shares were indirectly held by CNPC through Fairy King Investments Limited, an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of CNPC, representing 0.16% of the total share capital of the Company. These shares were held in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited.

(4) On November 21, 2017, CNPC transferred 3,820,000,000 A shares to CNPC－CSC－17 CNPC E2 Pledge and Trust Special Account as 17 CNPC E2 Pledge and Trust Property, representing approximately 2.09% of the total share capital of the Company. Please see the announcement made by the Company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange numbered as Lin 2017-049 and the announcement on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 21, 2017.

(5) On July 3, 2017, CNPC transferred 2,061,000,000 A shares to CNPC－CSC－17 CNPC EB Pledge and Trust Special Account as 17 CNPC EB Pledge and Trust Property, representing approximately 1.13% of the total share capital of the Company. Please see the announcement made by the Company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange numbered as Lin 2017-028 and the announcement on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 3, 2017. As of the end of the reporting period, debenture holders of 17 CNPC EB have exchanged 9,511,397 shares of the Company.

Statement on connected parties or concert parties among the above-mentioned shareholders:

Except for HKSCC Nominees Limited and HKSCC that are both the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and China Securities Finance Corporation Limited and HKSCC Nominees Limited that are holders of ordinary shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., the Company is not aware of any connection among or between the above top ten shareholders or that they are persons acting in concert as provided for in the Measures for the Administration of Acquisitions by Listed Companies.