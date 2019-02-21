Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PetroChina Company    601857   CNE1000007Q1

PETROCHINA COMPANY

(601857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PetroChina : Shell, PetroChina spat holds up biggest Australian coal seam gas project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at its petrol station in Beijing

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina are at loggerheads over gas sales pricing at their Arrow Energy joint venture, holding up development of Australia's biggest coal seam gas resource, three industry sources said.

PetroChina, the listed arm of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), is eager to start developing Arrow's 5 trillion cubic feet (140 billion cubic meters) of gas in the Surat Basin in Queensland to turn around loss-making Arrow Energy, one of its key overseas assets.

It is at the mercy of venture partner Shell, however, as the Anglo-Dutch oil company is also majority owner of Arrow's biggest potential customer, Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG), a liquefied natural gas plant on an island off Queensland state.

"PetroChina, as a 50-percent stakeholder in Arrow, expects to maximise interests from the JV versus QCLNG. But for Shell, it may be thinking of using its operator role at QCLNG to protect its interests," said a Chinese oil industry executive, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issues.

PetroChina's investment is "already bleeding and the firm wants to cut losses, hoping not to make further bad investment decisions," the executive said.

Shell and PetroChina acquired the Surat gas resource in a A$3.5 billion (1.92 billion pounds) takeover of Arrow in 2010. They had expected to reach a final investment decision on the Surat project in 2018, with first production around 2020, after the Arrow venture signed a 27-year deal at end-2017 to supply gas from Surat to QCLNG.

PetroChina, though, is unhappy with the price in the sales agreement with QCLNG and the technical plan for developing the gas. This is now holding up final approvals, according to three industry sources familiar with the talks, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Shell Australia Chairman Zoe Yujnovich said on Feb. 13 that it is working through Chinese approval processes right up to senior levels of Beijing's powerful state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission.

Shell still hopes to secure approval in time to deliver first gas in 2021, Yujnovich said.

"But it is an area we're going to have work really carefully on, particularly the Chinese approval processes, as we step through the next phase," she said.

When asked whether gas pricing was in contention, a Shell spokeswoman said that Shell supports both Arrow and QGC in developing the Surat gas project. QGC is the Shell subsidiary holding the company's stake in QCLNG.

The project would help unlock the majority of Arrow's reserves for both the domestic and export markets, the spokeswoman said.

PetroChina said in an email to Reuters that "talks on investment and cooperation in Australia's Arrow (project) are still ongoing," without responding to a question about the pricing dispute.

BIG LOSSES ON KEY INVESTMENT

PetroChina's takeover of Arrow with Shell in 2010 was its first investment in Australia's coal seam gas sector, seen as a key acquisition at the time, but it has been a big loss-maker.

Over the five years through 2017, the latest year available, PetroChina has reported losses of 15.5 billion yuan (1.77 billion pounds) on its share of Arrow's earnings.

Arrow Energy said in December that it had suspended engineering design work on a group of proposed expansion wells to reallocate spending to another area of the project.

It deferred all questions about timing or investment to Shell and PetroChina.

QCLNG is one of three LNG export plants built in Queensland, all fed by coal seam gas. QCLNG and one of its rivals are struggling to operate at full capacity as coal seam gas wells have proven to be less productive than expected.

This has led to concerns that QCLNG may have to shut one of its two processing units by 2025 if more gas isn't brought into production.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Aizhu Chen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Sonali Paul and Chen Aizhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.79% 7.52 End-of-day quote.5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROCHINA COMPANY
02:58aPETROCHINA : Shell, PetroChina spat holds up biggest Australian coal seam gas pr..
RE
02/20Output growth to lift energy security
AQ
02/18China state utility, independent gas firm jointly build east China pipeline -..
RE
02/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Kick Higher On Renewed U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
02/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher, Boosted By Energy Stocks
DJ
02/06PetroChina offers spot LNG for March in Europe - sources
RE
02/05PETROCHINA : to drop PDVSA as partner in refinery project
AQ
02/01China's oil majors tap new discoveries as they step up drilling
RE
02/01DRILL, CHINA, DRILL : State majors step on the gas after Xi calls for energy sec..
RE
01/31PETROCHINA : Sources Say Venezuela's PdVSA Out of Proposed China Refinery Deal -..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 445 B
EBIT 2018 133 B
Net income 2018 59 946 M
Debt 2018 307 B
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 23,62
P/E ratio 2019 21,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 1 323 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,20  CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Lin Wang Chairman
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Hong Bin Liu Non-Executive Director
Bo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY5.13%197 455
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.77%256 369
TOTAL7.47%147 904
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.33%103 915
EQUINOR ASA8.68%76 643
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.