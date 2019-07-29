Log in
PetroChina : Singapore JPTT secures PetroChina as anchor tenant - CEO

07/29/2019
Liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Jurong Port Tank Terminal's (JPTT) petroleum and petrochemical storage facility in Jurong Island has been fully leased, with China's PetroChina taking up all of its phase 1 capacity, JPTT said on Monday.

JPTT's phase 1, which comprises 252,000 cubic metres of clean storage and petrochemicals capacity, started partial operations on April 1 this year.

PetroChina officials weren't immediately available for comment.

The terminal, which has so far received, blended and discharged more than 1 million tonnes of product, is expected to handle about 7 million tonnes of clean petroleum products a year.

"The majority of the existing tanks are used for gasoline storage with the balance used for chemical components for the blending of gasoline," JPTT chief executive Ooi Boon Hoe said in a statement.

"When fully operational, the terminal will boast approximately 550,000 cubic metres of storage capacity."

Ooi said JPTT and its partners are in "deep discussions" on phase 2 of the terminal.

"It will take us about 18 months to get it sorted out. The market is not particularly strong at the moment for tank storage. The term structure for middle distillates is slightly backwardated," he said.

A backwardated market structure -- where front-month prices are higher than following months -- reflects firmer near-term demand and traders would prefer to sell fuel rather than store it.

The August front-month swap price for diesel on July 26, for instance, was 29 cents higher than the price in September. <GO10SGSPDMc1>

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 393 B
EBIT 2019 130 B
Net income 2019 57 600 M
Debt 2019 385 B
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 293 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,71  CNY
Last Close Price 6,54  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Lin Wang Chairman
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Hong Bin Liu Non-Executive Director
Bo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY-9.29%165 402
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL10.60%253 195
TOTAL4.01%138 973
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.26%95 066
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)65.73%81 569
GAZPROM PAO--.--%81 569
