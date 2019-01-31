Log in
PetroChina : Sources Say Venezuela's PdVSA Out of Proposed China Refinery Deal -Reuters

01/31/2019 | 01:28pm EST

--The worsening financial straits of oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, or PdVSA, have led PetroChina Co. to drop it as partner on a planned oil facility in China, Reuters reported Thursday, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

--The proposed $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemical project was originally slated to process strictly Venezuelan crude oil, but now will focus on petrochemical production, the report said.

--According to the report, the decision wasn't a reaction to U.S. sanctions against PdVSA, and neither the company nor Venezuela's Ministry of Petroleum responded to requests for comment.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cnpc-refinery-pdvsa-exclusive/exclusive-petrochina-to-drop-pdvsa-as-partner-in-refinery-project-sources-idUSKCN1PP0Y4

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 447 B
EBIT 2018 134 B
Net income 2018 60 928 M
Debt 2018 307 B
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 22,30
P/E ratio 2019 20,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 264 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,29  CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Lin Wang Chairman
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Hong Bin Liu Non-Executive Director
Bo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.83%188 617
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.54%244 506
TOTAL1.82%141 981
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS13.14%98 522
EQUINOR3.46%74 711
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 422
