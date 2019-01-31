PetroChina : Sources Say Venezuela's PdVSA Out of Proposed China Refinery Deal -Reuters

--The worsening financial straits of oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, or PdVSA, have led PetroChina Co. to drop it as partner on a planned oil facility in China, Reuters reported Thursday, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

--The proposed $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemical project was originally slated to process strictly Venezuelan crude oil, but now will focus on petrochemical production, the report said.

--According to the report, the decision wasn't a reaction to U.S. sanctions against PdVSA, and neither the company nor Venezuela's Ministry of Petroleum responded to requests for comment.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cnpc-refinery-pdvsa-exclusive/exclusive-petrochina-to-drop-pdvsa-as-partner-in-refinery-project-sources-idUSKCN1PP0Y4

