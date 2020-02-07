PetroChina : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 25 MARCH 2020

中 國 石 油 天 然 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 25 MARCH 2020

Number of shares to which this Proxy relates1

Type of shares (A Shares or H Shares) to which this Proxy relates1

I/We2 of

(address as shown in the register of members) being shareholder(s) of PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the EGM (as defined below) or3

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the first extraordinary general meeting of 2020 of the Company to be held at Beijing Talimu Petroleum Hotel, 5 Beishatan, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 at 10 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof (the "EGM") as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1 To consider and approve the election of the following persons Cumulative Voting4 nominated as directors of the Company: (Please insert the number of votes) (1) Mr. Dai Houliang as director of the Company; (2) Mr. Lv Bo as director of the Company.

Date: 2020 Signature(s)5:

Notes: