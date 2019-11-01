PetroChina : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (10/2019)
11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/10/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
PetroChina Company Limited
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's
Name of Issuer
Republic of China with limited liability)
Date Submitted
1/11/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
857
Description :
H Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
21,098,900,000
1.00
21,098,900,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
21,098,900,000
1.00
21,098,900,000
601857
(Shanghai
Stock
(2) Stock code :
Exchange)
Description :
A Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
161,922,077,818
1.00
161,922,077,818
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
161,922,077,818
1.00
161,922,077,818
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(RMB)
:
183,020,977,818
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
21,098,900,000
161,922,077,818
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
0
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
21,098,900,000
161,922,077,818
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
N/A
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
PetroChina Company Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:42:11 UTC
Latest news on PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2019
2 353 B
EBIT 2019
121 B
Net income 2019
51 771 M
Debt 2019
381 B
Yield 2019
4,38%
P/E ratio 2019
12,1x
P/E ratio 2020
11,4x
EV / Sales2019
0,60x
EV / Sales2020
0,58x
Capitalization
1 025 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
4,87 CNY
Last Close Price
3,46 CNY
Spread / Highest target
103%
Spread / Average Target
40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-2,47%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.