PetroChina : NOTICE OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

中 國 石 油 天 然 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

NOTICE OF

THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the second extraordinary general meeting of 2020 of PetroChina Company Limited (the "Company") (the "EGM") will be held at Beijing Talimu Petroleum Hotel, 5 Beishatan, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Monday, 28 September 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to consider and approve the following matters:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the Transactions, and to authorize the Chairman (and the authorized representatives of the Chairman) to take all necessary actions to determine and deal with the Transactions, approve the relevant agreements, contracts and legal documents, amend, supplement, sign, submit, report and execute all agreements, contracts and documents as deemed appropriate or necessary, deal with the relevant declaration matters, and take all other actions as deemed necessary, beneficial or appropriate to execute the terms of the Transactions and/or make the terms of the Transactions effective; and To consider and approve the election of Mr. Huang Yongzhang as director of the Company.

By Order of the Board

PetroChina Company Limited

Wu Enlai

Secretary to the Board

12 August 2020