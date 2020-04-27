Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  PetroChina Company Limited    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sembcorp says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over gasoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Sembcorp Industries on Monday said its Sembcorp Cogen unit had begun legal proceedings to assert ownership over some gasoil reserves stored in tanks at Singapore's Universal Terminal, partly owned by oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

Just last week, Sembcorp Cogen terminated its gasoil supply and storage agreement with Hin Leong Trading, which is being monitored by Singaporean authorities.

Sembcorp Cogen on April 24 obtained a court order to restrain Universal Terminal from moving, removing or disposing of any of the gasoil reserves it claims, and to ensure that the reserves are stored separately from any other gasoil, the parent company said in a statement issued on Monday.

"There is a possibility that the reserves designated for Sembcorp Cogen may be subject to competing claims by one or more third parties," Sembcorp Industries said in the statement.

Last week, Hin Leong applied for a court-appointed supervisor to manage the company and restructure billions of dollars of debt owed to multiple banks.

Hin Leong's founder Lim Oon Kuin and his family own 41% of the Universal Terminal through Universal Group Holdings Pte Ltd. PetroChina holds 25% and Australian investment bank Macquarie the remaining 34%.

Hin Leong didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -2.01% 95.01 End-of-day quote.-0.69%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -0.37% 2.69 End-of-day quote.-1.47%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD -0.66% 1.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
04/27Sembcorp says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over gasoil
RE
04/22China's Sinopec in talks to buy stake in Hin Leong's Singapore terminal - sou..
RE
04/08PETROCHINA : Tarim unit spots fracture zone with over 200 mln T oil reserves
RE
04/08Coronavirus rout spurs China investors to dividend plays
RE
03/26PETROCHINA : 2019 Environmental,Social and Governance Report
PU
03/26PETROCHINA : Oil and Gas Business Maintains Positive Growth Momentum in 2019
PU
03/26PETROCHINA : Warns of Severe Virus Hit as Profit Fell in 2019
DJ
03/25PETROCHINA : Proposed Election and Appointment of Supervisors
PU
03/25PETROCHINA : Proposed Election and Appointment of Directors
PU
03/16PETROCHINA : snaps up two million bbls of Mideast crude during Asia trade - sour..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 2 007 B
EBIT 2020 33 410 M
Net income 2020 2 373 M
Debt 2020 366 B
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -218x
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 777 B
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,70  CNY
Last Close Price 2,46  CNY
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liang wei Duan President & Executive Director
Wen Rong Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer
Bo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.47%109 756
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.98%1 594 428
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-38.93%131 841
TOTAL S.A.-35.24%88 514
GAZPROM-1.19%56 804
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-40.70%45 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group