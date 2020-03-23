PetroChina : China's January-February gasoline exports surge 32% as virus dents domestic demand

Gasoline shipments in January and February jumped to 2.72 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday. Diesel exports rose 3.5% to 3.47 million tonnes.

Customs did not separate out the data for January and February.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has infected more than 80,000 people across mainland China, prompted authorities to impose travel restrictions and to extend the Lunar New Year holiday to rein in its spread.

China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) research institute has estimated refined oil product demand will fall 35.7% in the first quarter compared to a year ago, leading to a surplus of 27.08 million tonnes in the local market.

CNPC, Asia's top oil and gas firm, said on March 19 its refined oil sales in February fell 45% year-on-year.

China's jet kerosene exports jumped 21.1% to 2.93 million tonnes in the first two months, the customs data showed.

Exports likely rose as travel restrictions cut demand. China's aviation fuel sales plunged 64% in February from a year earlier to 860,000 tonnes, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on March 20.

"Refined oil exports in March will drop sharply from January and February level as fuel demand overseas is also lukewarm amid the spread of the coronavirus," said Wang Zhao, an analyst at Sublime Information Co, adding jet kerosene will be hit the hardest.

China's domestic fuel consumption is picking up as authorities are easing travel restrictions and companies are resuming operation.

CNPC's research arm forecasts Chinese refined oil demand will rise 41% from February to 21.19 million tonnes, though that would be 19.1% lower than a year earlier, and April consumption will remain lower.

Chinese consultancy JLC expects refined oil exports in April at 5.29 million tonnes, down 0.6% on year, with gasoline exports up 38.8% and diesel exports down 16.6%.

The customs data also showed that imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 2.3% to 11.13 million tonnes over January and February.

CNPC's listed arm PetroChina suspended some natural gas imports as a seasonal plunge in demand adds to the impact on consumption from the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)