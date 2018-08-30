Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED (PFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petrofac : Celebrating completion of the BorWin gamma platform topside fabrication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

An event hosted by Drydocks World in Dubai has marked the achievement of a further milestone in the BorWin3 offshore grid connection project.

A ceremony celebrating the completed fabrication and construction of BorWin gamma High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) platform topside was attended by representatives of Petrofac along with our client TenneT, consortium partner Siemens and Drydocks World.

The topside fabrication commenced at Drydocks World, Dubai in 2014, and has taken over 13.5 million man-hours to construct, using 10,500 tonnes of steel - more than the Eiffel Tower, enough paint to cover 30 football fields, and 880 km of cable pulling inside the platform - which could cover the distance from Hamburg to Milan. The final stages of the project in Drydocks World saw the mega jacking and load-out of the topside, completing one of the heaviest and biggest jacking lifts undertaken in the Middle East.

BorWin gamma will transmit approximately 900 megawatt of electricity from connected offshore wind farms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, providing enough clean wind power to supply the annual electricity consumption of more than one million German households. The over 18,000 tonnes topside will soon set sail for the North Sea on a heavy lift vessel, and will be integrated with the jacket nearly 130 kilometres off the German coast, in a water depth of approximately 40 metres.

Commenting on the successful BorWin Gamma completion, George Salibi, Chief Operating Officer - Engineering & Construction at Petrofac said: 'The safe and timely completion of the platform topside fabrication is a key milestone in this unique project. The collective efforts to build a top-class and reliable topside such as this cannot be underestimated and a key factor has been the collaborative approach of all the various parties involved, specifically our client TenneT, consortium partner Siemens and Drydocks World for the fabrication and construction of the topside.'

He added, 'As we progress with the further critical stages of the project, the focus will remain on safe and efficient delivery to ensure the platform is installed successfully in the North Sea and goes online to the full satisfaction of TenneT.'

TenneT

Wilfried Breuer, Member Executive Board of TenneT said: 'During the entire project, all involved partners remembered the most important aspect: to find the best and optimal solution for BorWin3, we have to work together. For our project it meant to adapt the design or even the construction process to successfully finish the platform. Thanks to the good cooperation, an additional grid connection, BorWin3, will be put into operation next year. This connection will contribute to the energy transition in Germany.'

Siemens

Mirko Düsel, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens' Transmission Solutions Business Unit said: 'We have experienced incredible collaboration between the partners in this project. Today also marks a significant milestone for Siemens, as it is the fifth direct current platform we have implemented for TenneT in the North Sea. We are looking forward to seeing our highly efficient technology at play as the platform goes online in 2019.'

Drydocks World

Captain Rado Antolovic, Chief Operating Officer at Drydocks World said: 'The BorWin gamma project demonstrates our ability to construct complex projects according to the highest European quality standards, and shows the yard's diverse capabilities, which extend beyond repair, conversion, oil & gas, to large-scale offshore renewable fabrication.'

He added, 'Petrofac awarded Drydocks World the contract to build the platform in 2014 and we have worked closely to deploy our mutual expertise in delivering the project safely and effectively. We look forward to establishing new opportunities for growth and sustainability in the future; as the renewables sector is set to grow over the next decade, and are committed to contributing to sustainable energy development in Dubai and worldwide.'

Categories: Middle East

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROFAC LIMITED
04:47pPETROFAC : Celebrating completion of the BorWin gamma platform topside fabricati..
PU
07:21aPETROFAC : unveils major contract as profits grow
AQ
08/29PETROFAC : Drydocks World-Dubai completes BorWin Gamma platform topside fabricat..
AQ
08/29PETROFAC LIMITED : - Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
AQ
08/29PETROFAC : Awarded $600m Contract in Algeria
AQ
08/29PETROFAC : awarded $600 million project in Algeria
AQ
08/29PETROFAC : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
08/28DELEK : Ithaca Energy agreement
AQ
08/26PETROFAC : Ithaca Energy Enters into Agreements to Acquire Greater Stella Area l..
AQ
08/25PETROFAC : UK's Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292 million
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Petrofac Ltd (POFCF) CEO Ayman Asfari on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/29Petrofac Ltd 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/29Petrofac wins $600M project in Algeria 
08/29Petrofac reports 1H results 
04/26Petrofac (POFCY) Presents At Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit - Slidesh.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 873 M
EBIT 2018 439 M
Net income 2018 221 M
Debt 2018 669 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 10,49
P/E ratio 2019 13,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 2 939 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,84 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED27.80%2 939
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.93%88 680
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO5.59%36 731
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%35 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO30.93%17 757
TECHNIPFMC-1.44%13 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.