Petrofac : Contract

18 February 2020

PETROFAC AWARDED US$1.65 BILLION CONTRACTS FOR ABU DHABI MEGA PROJECT

Petrofac Emirates has been awarded two contracts, together worth around US$1.65 billion with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the United Arab Emirates.

The engineering, procurement (including novated long lead items), construction, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning contracts are for ADNOC's Dalma Gas Development Project. The work scope encompasses offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 140 km off the north-west coast of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first package, valued at US$1.065 billion, is for gas processing facilities at Arzanah island. Under the terms of the 33-month lump-sum contract awarded to Petrofac, the scope of work includes inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities and other associated infrastructure.

For the second package, valued at US$591 million, Petrofac is leading a Joint Venture with SapuraKencana HL Sdn. Bhd. Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the 30-month lump-sum contract, the scope of work includes three new well-head platforms, removal and replacement of an existing topside, new pipelines, subsea umbilicals, composite and fibre optic cables.

The Dalma project is a key part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession which is central to ADNOC's strategic objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

George Salibi, Chief Operating Officer - Engineering & Construction, commented: 'Petrofac has a strong track record in the UAE, with a presence here since 1991 and around 3,000 staff in country. We are fully committed to supporting continued and sustainable investment in Abu Dhabi's oil and gas industry through our strategic focus on maximising local delivery, and are pleased that our approach will generate substantial In-Country Value for the local economy. These latest contract awards build on our existing relationship with ADNOC Group companies and we look forward to delivering this mega project in a safe, successful and sustainable manner.'

Established in the UAE in 1991, with operational centres in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Petrofac has executed 11 major EPC projects in-country to date. Recent projects include the Upper Zakum UZ750 project, Qusahwira Field Development Phase II, the Satah Al Razboot (SARB) Package 3, the contract for expansion of compression facilities at the Bab field and development of the Bab Habshan-1 project.

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading integrated, independent and national oil and gas companies. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

Petrofac designs and builds oil and gas facilities; operates, maintains and manages facilities and trains personnel; enhances production; and, where it can leverage its service capability, develops and co-invests in upstream and infrastructure projects. Petrofac's range of services meets its clients' needs across the full life cycle of oil and gas assets.

With around 11,250 employees, Petrofac operates out of seven strategically located operational centres, in Aberdeen, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Woking, Chennai, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur and has a further 24 offices worldwide.

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com