Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 11:35:02 am
166.75 GBX   -1.91%
10:08aPETROFAC : Daniel's ECITB journey comes full circle as he joins the board
PU
05/15PETROFAC : holds Annual General Meeting
PU
05/15Petrofac warns of project delays on COVID-19, lower oil prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrofac : Daniel's ECITB journey comes full circle as he joins the board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Strategic Progamme Lead for our Engineering and Production Services business, Daniel Gear, has been named as one of five new Board members to lead the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Daniel, who began his own career with an ECITB-accredited apprenticeship in Engineering and Design and later won two ECITB awards, was appointed by the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan MP. Alongside his fellow Board members, Daniel will support the ECITB to champion its work as the statutory skills body for the engineering construction industry in England, Scotland and Wales.

The appointments come at a critical time for the industry as it deals with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the low oil price. Trustees will lead the ECITB's recently unveiled Covid-19 crisis response package, which involves a £4.5m 'Train to Retain' scheme for graduates and apprentices, a new ECITB scholarship design and measures to boost digital training and assessment.

Daniel, who is a core member of Petrofac's Energy Transition steering committee said: 'The Energy Transition represents a tremendous opportunity for UK industry, but will be fundamentally reliant on investment in technology and skills. Clean energy, and the expertise that goes with it, could be one of the UK's most important exports within the next 20 years.

'Now Covid and the associated oil price volatility has strengthened my view that investment in skills is essential to UK industry in the long-run. Whilst investment in this climate can be challenging for employers, the ECITB is developing key programmes to help.

'Sitting on the board is a great opportunity to understand other industries, and to represent a view from Scotland, from the Oil & Gas industry, and from my vantage point within Petrofac. I've been on my own fantastic skills journey through the ECITB and Petrofac, and I'm looking forward to championing that journey to ensure others can be as fortunate as I have been.'

In 2017, Daniel was awarded the ECITB's National Apprentice of the Year Award and, having been selected as the overall winner of the Apprentice, Graduate and Improver categories, was awarded the ECITB's Learner of the Year Award.

Categories: Europe

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 14:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETROFAC LIMITED
10:08aPETROFAC : Daniel's ECITB journey comes full circle as he joins the board
PU
05/15PETROFAC : holds Annual General Meeting
PU
05/15Petrofac warns of project delays on COVID-19, lower oil prices
RE
05/12PETROFAC : secures BP maintenance and metering contracts
PU
05/06PETROFAC : secures UK renewals totalling US$100m
PU
05/05AWILCO DRILLING : Operational update for wilphoenix oslo stock exchange awdr
AQ
04/24PETROFAC : A rainbow in the COVID storm
AQ
04/23PETROFAC : to increase support to Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
PU
04/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as Britons brace for extende..
RE
04/16PETROFAC : Dalma project update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 552 M
EBIT 2020 245 M
Net income 2020 129 M
Finance 2020 22,5 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 681 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,26 $
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-56.45%682
SCHLUMBERGER NV-56.27%24 398
VALLOUREC-71.21%16 138
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-52.64%10 168
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-41.01%9 904
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.74%4 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group