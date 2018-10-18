Log in
PETROFAC LIMITED (PFC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/18 05:29:59 pm
589.7 GBp   -1.72%
11:43aPETROFAC : Lucky number 13 for Kittiwake team
PU
10/16PETROFAC : welcomes Graduate Engineer Trainees in Oman
AQ
10/12PETROFAC : BorWin gamma platform topside touches down in the German ..
PU
Petrofac : Lucky number 13 for Kittiwake team

10/18/2018 | 11:43am EDT

This week, our Kittiwake team celebrated reaching the significant milestone of 13 years without a lost time incident (LTI).

Graeme Watson, one of Kittiwake's Offshore Installation Managers, credits the asset's success to the vigilant safety culture that the team has worked hard to develop over the years. He said: "Our team prides itself on its commitment to ensuring not only personal safety, but also the safety of all colleagues and visitors on board Kittiwake.

"13 years without an LTI is a huge accomplishment and demonstrates our team's stringent and conscientious approach to safety. We also recognise that our vigilance must continue and that we should always looks for ways to improve our safety performance.

"Congratulations to everyone, both on and offshore, who has helped us achieve another exemplary year for safety. It's thanks to your efforts that our team continues to return home from work safely."

We provide Duty Holder responsibilities, as well as engineering and construction services, for EnQuest's Kittiwake platform in the Central North Sea. Find out more about this role, which we've held since 2003, here.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:42:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 031 M
EBIT 2018 445 M
Net income 2018 192 M
Debt 2018 600 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 2 783 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED19.92%2 783
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%81 995
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 809
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 850
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 020
TECHNIPFMC-3.93%13 663
