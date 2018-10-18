Petrofac : Lucky number 13 for Kittiwake team

This week, our Kittiwake team celebrated reaching the significant milestone of 13 years without a lost time incident (LTI).

Graeme Watson, one of Kittiwake's Offshore Installation Managers, credits the asset's success to the vigilant safety culture that the team has worked hard to develop over the years. He said: "Our team prides itself on its commitment to ensuring not only personal safety, but also the safety of all colleagues and visitors on board Kittiwake.

"13 years without an LTI is a huge accomplishment and demonstrates our team's stringent and conscientious approach to safety. We also recognise that our vigilance must continue and that we should always looks for ways to improve our safety performance.

"Congratulations to everyone, both on and offshore, who has helped us achieve another exemplary year for safety. It's thanks to your efforts that our team continues to return home from work safely."

We provide Duty Holder responsibilities, as well as engineering and construction services, for EnQuest's Kittiwake platform in the Central North Sea. Find out more about this role, which we've held since 2003, here.