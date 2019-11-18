Log in
11/18PETROFAC : New Graduates Highlight Petrofac's Long-term Commitment to India
BU
11/05PETROFAC : welcomes new graduates
PU
10/29PETROFAC : trains next generation of Algerian workers
PU
Petrofac : New Graduates Highlight Petrofac's Long-term Commitment to India

11/18/2019 | 11:31pm EST

Petrofac has welcomed more than 60 Indian graduates to its 2019 global graduate programme as the company continues its significant investment in the Indian market.

The Indian graduates constitute the largest national group in this year’s intake of 140 graduates from 14 countries and demonstrate Petrofac’s commitment to growing its Indian talent as it positions to further expand its EPC offering in the country.

Petrofac is currently executing several high-profile EPC contracts in India, including: Bharat Petroleum’s Kochi Refinery in Kerala; the Raageshwari Deep Gas project in Barmer, Rajasthan, for Vedanta and Cairn India; and the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project for Hindustan Petroleum in Andhra Pradesh.

These projects further strengthen Petrofac’s long-term commitment to India, where the company already employs more than 2,000 Indian engineers and staff in its own engineering centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. The world class engineering centres have been developed over the past 15 years to deliver Petrofac’s projects for the world’s leading resource holders, as well as support its growing EPC activities in-country.

As part of Petrofac’s long-term commitment to India, Petrofac has invested since 2011 in projects to support young people and to develop Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. Beneficiaries include Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad (BLSP), an Indian charity, which helps bring social and economic development to remote village communities through literacy and education programmes. Petrofac supports the BLSP welfare programme in Delhi and Chennai to fund 200 one-teacher schools.

Group Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said: “India has long been at the heart of Petrofac’s business. We deliver our engineering in-house, therefore our Indian engineers have a long history and track record of delivering EPC projects for the world’s leading international and national oil company clients around the globe.”

“We are delighted to have secured 60 talented graduates from India for this year’s programme. This demonstrates not only our commitment to develop our in-country talent pipeline but also our desire to continue to offer high quality, EPC delivery for our worldwide projects from India, which offers the benefits of global exposure and expanded opportunities for our Indian engineers.”

“After 15 years of supporting international projects from India and, given the many investment opportunities in upstream and downstream we see, we are keen to use our capability to deliver more EPC projects in India where we can demonstrate the international quality of delivery, execution, and in-country value that Petrofac can bring as the market in India develops.”

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading integrated, independent and national oil and gas companies. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

Petrofac designs and builds oil and gas facilities; operates, maintains and manages facilities and trains personnel; enhances production; and, where it can leverage its service capability, develops and co-invests in upstream and infrastructure projects. Petrofac’s range of services meets its clients’ needs across the full life cycle of oil and gas assets.

With around 11,250 employees, Petrofac operates out of seven strategically located operational centres, in Aberdeen, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Woking, Chennai, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur and has a further 24 offices worldwide.

Petrofac Graduate Development

Petrofac’s graduate development programme is run through the Petrofac Academy – the company’s in-house centre of excellence for employee development. The four-year structured programme offers graduates technical training in their chosen discipline and the opportunity to develop their skills through on-the-job learning, rotating through various departments often on live projects, visiting international operations. Since launching the programme in 2004 Petrofac has employed more than 1,500 graduates, many of whom are still with the company and a key part of the talent pipeline.

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com


© Business Wire 2019
