Petrofac : Rabab Harweel Integrated Project starts production

Petroleum Development Oman's (PDO) Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP) has entered the start-up phase with gas production from six sour wells to date. This key milestone comes two months ahead of schedule, as the commissioning process progresses the plant's capacity will be ramped up over the coming weeks.

Petrofac has provided engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning support services worth around US$1.25 billion for RHIP. Located in the Harweel cluster of fields, deep in the Southern Omani desert, the megaproject includes sour gas processing facilities and associated gathering and injection systems and export pipelines. It will handle the production of oil and gas from the Harweel oil reservoirs via miscible gas injection and the production of gas with condensate from the Rabab reservoir through partial recycling of sour gas.

When up to capacity, the facility will deliver:

Export of sweet gas to the Salalah Gas Pipeline (SGL)

Production of stabilised condensate which is exported to the Main Oil Line (MOL) via Marmul.

Re-injection of gas to Rabab for condensate recovery and Harweel Oil reservoirs for Miscible Gas Injection

Delivering in-country value has been key to our success for the RHIP development and wider commitment to supporting the sustainable future of Oman. We have exceeded our targets for Omanisation, with Omani team members employed both at our Muscat office and onsite. Around 50% of the project's total procurement value was sourced within the Sultanate.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac's Group MD, E&C - Oman, Iraq and Saudi Arabia said: 'We are proud of our role in the delivery of this landmark project, the start-up marks an important milestone. In addition to an excellent safety performance, it's particularly pleasing that such a complex project has come in ahead of plan and that we have been able to return significant value to PDO through our engineering expertise and by leveraging our extensive procurement and supply chain capabilities.'

Categories: Middle East