Petrofac : The introduction of natural gas to the first line of TurkStream has started

The filling of the first line of TurkStream with natural gas as part of commissioning activities has now started. Introducing gas to the pipeline system is a significant step towards the start of actual gas deliveries to Turkey and South-Eastern Europe through the newly developed offshore pipeline system.

In 2017 Petrofac was awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) fast track contract with South Stream Transport B.V. for the development of onshore pipelines and the gas receiving terminal near Kıyıköy on the Turkish Black Sea coast. Activities are currently in their final stages, with commercial gas flow through TurkStream planned to start by the end of 2019.

The gas that was injected into the TurkStream system is delivered through the Gazprom Unified Gas Supply System. The required pressure to fill the TurkStream system is generated by the Russkaya Compressor Station located near the city of Anapa on the Russian Black Sea coast. The pipelines will be filled with natural gas from the Anapa landfall facility all the way to the receiving terminal developed by Petrofac in Turkey.

Commenting, Roberto Bertocco, Petrofac's Chief Commercial Officer said: 'We are proud and happy to have reached such a significant milestone on this important project, working with South Stream Transport to help open a vital gas export channel to Turkey and wider South-Eastern Europe. Work has progressed well to date and our focus is on continuing the remaining activities in a safe and quality manner, as we look forward to the successful completion of the final phases and our scheduled handover of the project later this year.'

