Petrofac : and SOCAR JV secures engineering and technical services contract in Azerbaijan

Petrofac, in a joint venture (JV) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured an Engineering and Technical Services contract to support Total and SOCAR's Exploration & Production activities in Azerbaijan.

The 12-month contract, with option to extend, will support activity in the Absheron natural gas field, located in the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 kilometres south of Baku, where gas was first discovered in 2011. SOCAR and Total each have a 50% interest in the field. SOCAR's semi-submersible drilling rig Heydar Aliyev successfully completed drilling of a first well earlier this year.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Petrofac EPS East, said: 'We are pleased to be expanding our service offering in Azerbaijan, and look forward to providing engineering and wider technical services to support Total and SOCAR. Petrofac's Training Services business has been active in-country since 2004 providing skills development opportunities across the country's oil and gas and petrochemical industries, so this award further underpins our presence in the region.'

Categories: CIS