PETROFAC LIMITED

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petrofac : expects 2020 sales fall as bribery probe weighs on orders

0
08/28/2019 | 05:23am EDT

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd reported a drop in first half new orders on Wednesday and forecast lower revenue next year, citing uncertainty caused by an ongoing investigation into its contract dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Petrofac said in June it had lost out on $10 billion (£8.1 billion) worth of contracts globally due to the investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which led to a February conviction of its former head of sales on 11 counts of bribery related to Iraqi and Saudi contracts. The company has stressed that no charges have been brought against Petrofac or any other employees.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company, which have lost one-third of their value since the conviction, were 0.9% lower at 0817 GMT.

Petrofac said the investigation, which started in 2017 as part of a wider probe into Monaco-based Unaoil, had hampered its ability to win contracts in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which accounted for 17% of the group's revenue in 2018.

"We're not blacklisted in either Saudi Arabia or Iraq. However, the timing of the fraud office's announcement in February 2019 did result in a number of bids not being opened at that time," finance chief Alastair Cochran said on a call.

"We have fully cooperated with those clients in those markets to address their concerns and assure them that their bid processes were completely respected," Cochran added.

However, the 38-year old company said it expected revenue to fall in 2020 because of low new order intake in recent years.

"Unfortunately less business coming down the pipeline is starting to constrict management's room for manoeuvre and that's made for a pretty gloomy outlook statement," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett.

He said unless Petrofac starts bringing in new business, the lacklustre outlook "could be the first of several."

The Jersey-based company expects $13 billion worth of bid opportunities in the second half of the year but Cochran said Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil market and Iraq are excluded from that pipeline.

In June, the head of an Iraqi state oil company said it would temporarily suspend Petrofac from bidding, but Cochran emphasised the company continued to bid for opportunities in both countries.

Petrofac's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to $305 million for the six months ended June 30 from $334 million a year earlier, with $2 billion in new orders, also down from last year.

First-half revenue rose 1.3% to $2.82 billion. The company said it expected $2.6 billion of secured revenue for the second half of 2019.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Benglauru; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jason Neely)

By Yadarisa Shabong

