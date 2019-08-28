Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petrofac half-year profit falls, sees low orders denting 2020 revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:13am EDT

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd reported a 9% drop in first-half core profit on Wednesday and lower new order intake because of an ongoing probe into its contract dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The company said low new orders in recent years would continue to weigh, with revenues expected to drop next year.

Petrofac said in June it had lost out on $10 billion (£8.2 billion) worth of contracts globally due to the investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which led to the conviction of its former head of sales on 11 counts of bribery related to Iraqi and Saudi contracts. The company has stressed that no charges have been brought against Petrofac or any other employees.

"New order intake year to date has been impacted by recent challenges in Saudi Arabia and Iraq," chief executive Ayman Asfari said, adding that Petrofac continued to engage with the SFO and hoped to conclude the matter as quickly as possible.

Petrofac's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $305 million for the six months ended June 30 from $334 million a year earlier, with $2 billion in new orders, down from $3.3 billion at the end of June 2018.

First-half revenue inched up 1.3% to $2.82 billion, with revenue from Saudi Arabia plunging nearly 48% to $280 million but revenue in Iraq up 44% to $156 million.

The Jersey-based company, which had previously expected $15 billion worth of bid opportunities in the second half of the year, said now it expects that to be around $13 billion.

The company said it expected $2.6 billion of secured revenue for the second half of 2019. It maintained its annual revenue and margin forecasts for its Engineering and Construction division, its largest unit with Middle East and North Africa upstream operations at its core.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company have lost half of their value since Britain's fraud office announced its probe in 2017 as part of a wider investigation into Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy Unaoil.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Benglauru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 60.02 Delayed Quote.11.52%
PETROFAC LIMITED 1.83% 382.2 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
WTI -0.07% 55.55 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROFAC LIMITED
03:13aPetrofac half-year profit falls, sees low orders denting 2020 revenue
RE
08/27PETROFAC : awarded well plugging and abandonment contract
AQ
08/21PETROFAC : BorWin3 offshore wind grid connection comes to life
AQ
08/21PETROFAC : secures three-year contract from INEOS FPS
PU
08/20PETROFAC : SOCAR JV to service Absheron field
AQ
08/20PETROFAC : BorWin3 offshore wind grid connection comes to life
PU
08/19PETROFAC : and SOCAR JV secures engineering and technical services contract in A..
PU
07/30PETROFAC : NPCC and Petrofac JV Awarded Offshore Contract by Al Yasat Petroleum,..
AQ
07/26PETROFAC : Anasuria team celebrates 20 years of safety milestones
AQ
07/19PETROFAC : Rabab Harweel Integrated Project starts production
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 657 M
EBIT 2019 433 M
Net income 2019 280 M
Finance 2019 156 M
Yield 2019 7,73%
P/E ratio 2019 6,13x
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 1 680 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,77  $
Last Close Price 4,99  $
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Pearson Chief Corporate Development Officer & GMD
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-14.88%1 681
SCHLUMBERGER NV-13.39%43 689
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-34.88%15 329
BAKER HUGHES-0.98%10 999
TECHNIPFMC22.63%10 720
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-28.17%7 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group