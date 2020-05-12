Log in
Petrofac : secures BP maintenance and metering contracts

05/12/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Petrofac is set to build on its provision of digitally enhanced services for BP, following the award of a three-year extension to its existing maintenance contract and a new four-year metering contract.

The metering services contract includes on and offshore consulting and support services. Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to harness digital technology to drive improvements and increase efficiencies for BP.

Under the terms of the maintenance agreement, Petrofac will continue to provide campaign inspection and maintenance services on the Operator's North Sea assets, many of which Petrofac has supported for the last decade.

In 2019, Petrofac worked with BP to prove new execution techniques. Combining use of Digital Twin technology, Connected Worker and Petrofac's proprietary software, BuildME™, Petrofac digitalised all forms of campaign maintenance and inspection activity - achieving significant productivity gains compared to industry standards - and continues to work with BP to extend the benefits of this approach to other applications.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director, Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, West, said: 'We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with BP, who have been an early adopter of our digital execution processes. We look forward to building on the gains made through this approach and establishing our metering services provision.'

Categories: Europe

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 09:04:07 UTC
