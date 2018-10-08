Petrofac : secures US$50 million contract extension in Iraq

Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services (EPS) East business has secured a four-year renewal of a contract for maintenance management services for an international oil company client in Iraq.

Under the agreement, which is worth approximately US$50 million, Petrofac will continue to provide specialist personnel to support maintenance services for existing mature assets and new production enhancement facilities.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS East, commented: 'The renewal of this important contract further strengthens our position in Iraq and is testament to our teams' performance and service delivery. We look forward to continuing our focus on safe and efficient delivery and the development of local resources in-country.'

Petrofac has been active in Iraq since 2010 and has developed a significant track record in delivering a range of onshore and offshore greenfield and brownfield projects, project management, engineering and consultancy, operations and maintenance and training services.

Categories: Middle East