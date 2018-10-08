Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED (PFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petrofac : secures US$50 million contract extension in Iraq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services (EPS) East business has secured a four-year renewal of a contract for maintenance management services for an international oil company client in Iraq.

Under the agreement, which is worth approximately US$50 million, Petrofac will continue to provide specialist personnel to support maintenance services for existing mature assets and new production enhancement facilities.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS East, commented: 'The renewal of this important contract further strengthens our position in Iraq and is testament to our teams' performance and service delivery. We look forward to continuing our focus on safe and efficient delivery and the development of local resources in-country.'

Petrofac has been active in Iraq since 2010 and has developed a significant track record in delivering a range of onshore and offshore greenfield and brownfield projects, project management, engineering and consultancy, operations and maintenance and training services.

Categories: Middle East

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROFAC LIMITED
12:28pPETROFAC : secures US$50 million contract extension in Iraq
PU
10/05PETROFAC : secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron
AQ
10/03PETROFAC : secures North Sea deal extension with Chevron
AQ
10/03PETROFAC : secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron
PU
09/20PETROFAC : If plant could talk…
PU
09/20PETROFAC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/17PETROFAC : Wins US$20 million Worth of Well Engineering Contracts
AQ
09/17PETROFAC : Petrofac secures series of well engineering contracts
AQ
09/14PETROFAC : secures $20 million well engineering contracts
AQ
09/13PETROFAC : secures series of well engineering contracts
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Petrofac Ltd (POFCF) CEO Ayman Asfari on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/29Petrofac Ltd 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/29Petrofac wins $600M project in Algeria 
08/29Petrofac reports 1H results 
04/26Petrofac (POFCY) Presents At Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit - Slidesh.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 000 M
EBIT 2018 445 M
Net income 2018 192 M
Debt 2018 600 M
Yield 2018 4,52%
P/E ratio 2018 11,68
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 2 917 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED26.00%2 894
SCHLUMBERGER NV-6.51%87 199
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.06%36 956
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO0.82%35 071
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO23.88%17 072
TECHNIPFMC-3.74%13 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.