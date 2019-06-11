Petrofac : secures contract with Petroleum Development Oman

Petrofac has secured its third project under a 10-year Framework Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) with the award of a procurement services project for the Mabrouk North East Line Pipe Procurement Project in Oman.
The contract, valued at approximately US$75 million, is the latest to be awarded under the agreement signed in 2017 to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Support Services for PDO's major oil and gas projects.
The 19-month project scope includes management of line pipe material from sourcing, technical and commercial evaluation, planning and control services with management and co-ordination of interfaces with all parties involved.
Elie Lahoud, Group Managing Director, Engineering & Construction - Oman, Iraq and Saudi Arabia said: 'We have a strong track record with PDO in Oman and are delighted to have been awarded this latest project under the long-term framework agreement.
'The procurement and management activities for this project will be undertaken from Petrofac's Muscat office from where we provide first-class expertise in high-value order management. We continue to maximise the provision of local goods and services which evidences our ongoing commitment to delivering in-country value through each of the projects we undertake in the Sultanate.'
