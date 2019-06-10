Log in
PETROFAC LIMITED

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report  
News 
News

Petrofac : secures second place in Top 30 EPC Contractors list

0
06/10/2019

Petrofac has been ranked second in Oil & Gas Middle East magazine's Top 30 EPC Contractors list for 2019.

This is the ninth year in a row that we have taken one of the top four spots.

The report ranks the region's most prominent contracting companies in the upstream EPC sector, considering factors such as the volume and value of contract wins, along with revenues earned.

The magazine referred to recent key projects Petrofac has secured, including:

Check out the 2019 Top 30 EPC Contractors list by accessing the full edition here.​

Categories: Middle East

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:27:02 UTC
