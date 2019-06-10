Petrofac : secures second place in Top 30 EPC Contractors list

Petrofac has been ranked second in Oil & Gas Middle East magazine's Top 30 EPC Contractors list for 2019.

This is the ninth year in a row that we have taken one of the top four spots.

The report ranks the region's most prominent contracting companies in the upstream EPC sector, considering factors such as the volume and value of contract wins, along with revenues earned.

The magazine referred to recent key projects Petrofac has secured, including:

Check out the 2019 Top 30 EPC Contractors list by accessing the full edition here.​

Categories: Middle East