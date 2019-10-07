Log in
PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
03:42aPETROFAC : to support Greater Buchan development
10/02PETROFAC : opens new Kuwait City office
09/20PETROFAC : sells remaining stake in Mexico oilfields to Perenco
Petrofac : to support Greater Buchan development

10/07/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Petrofac has been awarded a contract to support the concept appraisal and selection phase of Jersey Oil and Gas' (JOG) Greater Buchan Area development in the North Sea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide facilities and well support to JOG, an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the UK continental Shelf (UKCS).

The award follows the completion of the 31st Supplementary Offshore Licensing Round in July, in which the development opportunity was awarded to JOG.

Petrofac will combine expertise from its Engineering and Consultancy Services business in Woking, and Well Engineering team based in Aberdeen, to deliver an integrated concept package in support of JOG's Field Development Plan.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: "Today's award is the culmination of a two-year collaboration with JOG and Rockflow Resources Ltd to prepare license applications. We are thrilled to be supporting the next stage of this exciting development.

"For more than three decades Petrofac has been safely delivering engineering and operations across the project lifecycle, with real focus on supporting our clients to extend field life. This opportunity enables us to bring that experience together and fully integrate our services to develop a concept that will maximise recovery."

Categories: Europe

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 07:41:02 UTC
