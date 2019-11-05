Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/05 08:51:04 am
404.65 GBp   +1.01%
08:35aPETROFAC : welcomes new graduates
PU
10/29PETROFAC : trains next generation of Algerian workers
PU
10/23PETROFAC : analyst and investor trip
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Petrofac : welcomes new graduates

0
11/05/2019 | 08:35am EST

A large and diverse group of new graduates from around the world were welcomed to the UAE and Oman recently as part of Petrofac's 2019 graduate development programme's global induction.

The intensive two-week induction and team building session was managed by the Petrofac Academy - our in-house Centre of Excellence for employee and career development.

Our 140 graduates who participated will now undergo a structured development programme whilst working in the business at locations in the UAE, Oman, India and UK. Alongside technical training in their chosen discipline, they will develop their skills through on-the-job learning, often on live projects.

Since launching our graduate programme in 2004 we've employed more than 1,500 graduates, many of whom are still with us and are part of our talent pipeline. Our 2019 cohort are made up of 14 different nationalities, around one third of them are female graduates.

As part of the induction, graduates met business and operational leaders and undertook a two-day visit to the Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) in Muscat where they were able to use the latest technologies and experience the live training environments on offer at the state-of-the-art training centre.

Our people are the key to Petrofac's distinctive, delivery-focused culture and the graduates can now look forward to the expert training they will receive, both through the Petrofac Academy and on-the-job.

Find more images here. (opens in LinkedIn)

Categories: Middle EastAfricaEuropeAmericasAsia PacificIndiaCIS

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 13:34:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 636 M
EBIT 2019 417 M
Net income 2019 266 M
Finance 2019 165 M
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66x
P/E ratio 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 739 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,32  $
Last Close Price 5,16  $
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Chairman
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-16.02%1 742
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.44%50 170
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.42%18 495
BAKER HUGHES1.86%14 525
TECHNIPFMC7.10%9 375
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-6.54%9 268
