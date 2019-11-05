Petrofac : welcomes new graduates

A large and diverse group of new graduates from around the world were welcomed to the UAE and Oman recently as part of Petrofac's 2019 graduate development programme's global induction.

The intensive two-week induction and team building session was managed by the Petrofac Academy - our in-house Centre of Excellence for employee and career development.

Our 140 graduates who participated will now undergo a structured development programme whilst working in the business at locations in the UAE, Oman, India and UK. Alongside technical training in their chosen discipline, they will develop their skills through on-the-job learning, often on live projects.

Since launching our graduate programme in 2004 we've employed more than 1,500 graduates, many of whom are still with us and are part of our talent pipeline. Our 2019 cohort are made up of 14 different nationalities, around one third of them are female graduates.

As part of the induction, graduates met business and operational leaders and undertook a two-day visit to the Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) in Muscat where they were able to use the latest technologies and experience the live training environments on offer at the state-of-the-art training centre.

Our people are the key to Petrofac's distinctive, delivery-focused culture and the graduates can now look forward to the expert training they will receive, both through the Petrofac Academy and on-the-job.

