PETROKEMIJA DD

(PTKM)
Petrokemija dd : Contracts for Natural Gas Supply - 4/18/2019

04/18/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Pursuant to the provisions of the Capital Market Act and Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, the Company Management Board hereby announces that, upon conducting an tender, it has signed new contracts for natural gas supply with suppliers INA-Industrija nafte d.d., Prvo plinarsko društvo d.o.o. and MET Croatia Energy Trade d.o.o. for gas year 2019/2020, and with suppliers INA-Industrija nafte d.d. and Prvo plinarsko društvo d.o.o for gas year 2020/2021. The above suppliers were selected as most advantageous based on the international tender.

By signing these contracts, Petrokemija has ensured sufficient volumes of natural gas to maintain stable production throughout gas years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:57:06 UTC
